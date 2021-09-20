The threat of Evergrande infection hits global markets

Subscribe to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd. news.

The Hong Kong stock market fell on Monday in a slump that spread to European stock markets after an escalating liquidity crisis in Chinese property developer Evergrande showed signs of spreading beyond the sector.

Chinese property groups and Hong Kong were at the center of the market slide, falling to lows in half a decade amid growing anger over the fate of Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer.

The group faces liabilities of more than $ 300 billion to creditors and other businesses, and a deadline to pay interest on its offshore bonds is expected Thursday.

Shares of Evergrande listed in Hong Kong closed 10 percent lower on Monday at their weakest level since May 2010. The decline underscored concerns about the wider health of China’s real estate sector and caused a wider sale, sending the Hang Seng Property index, which tracks a dozen listed developers, nearly 7 percent, to its lowest point since 2016.

At 24,099 points, Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng index closed at its lowest level since October 2020. European markets also fell, with the Stoxx 600 across the region down 2.2 percent and markets in Germany and France down. 2.6 percent. The London FTSE 100 lost 1.7 percent.

The S&P 500 futures fell 1.6 percent, signaling that sell-offs could spread to Wall Street when stock trading reopens in New York. Vix, the so-called Wall Street fear gauge, which measures expected volatility at S&P, hit 25.9, around its highest reading since May 12.

The yield on the US Treasury 10-year banknote, which moves in the opposite direction to its price, fell at an extremely wide rate of 0.06 percent to 1.309 percent, driven by the purchase of paradise. The German Bund equivalent yield fell 0.05 percentage points to minus 0.329 percent.

“It’s too early to talk about infection [from Evergrande] but it’s just another data point about what we’ve already seen in China that is causing a sense of danger, “said Anthony Collard, head of investment for the UK and Ireland at JPMorgan’s private bank.

Evergrande, whose stock price has fallen since warning of the risk of failure last month, said top executives would suffer “severe punishment” after securing early redemptions on investment products, which were later said retail investors that could not pay on time.

Trade in Hong Kong showed that deepening fears about the property sector were drawing in from developers and other financial institutions.

“Evergrande is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Louis Tse, managing director at Wealthy Securities, a Hong Kong-based broker. Chinese developers were under considerable pressure to repay dollar-denominated bonds, he added, as markets became nervous that Beijing would push listed real estate groups to cut housing costs in mainland China and Hong Kong.

“It also affects banks – if you have lower property prices, what happens to their mortgages?” Tha Tse. “It has a chain effect.”

Shares in Ping An, China’s largest insurer, fell as much as 8.4 percent on Monday after closing 5 percent on Friday after it was forced to reveal it had no exposure to debt or Evergrande capital. Ping An has a $ 63.1 billion ($ 9.8 billion) exposure to the country’s real estate stocks in all of its 3.8 trillion ruble insurance funds.

Metal prices also fell on Monday as concerns grew about the impact on goods demand of a pullback in the Chinese property market. The property sector accounts for about 20 percent of the country’s copper consumption and 10 percent of its nickel demand, according to analysts at Liberum. Copper prices fell 3 percent to $ 9,074 a tonne, while nickel fell 2 percent in the morning trading on the London Metal Exchange.

“She is afraid. “With Me that the crisis could spread to other companies in the sector and could directly affect the construction and completion of homes,” said analysts at Commerzbank. “The construction sector is one of the largest consumers of base metals such as copper and aluminum, as well as steel.”

On Monday, iron ore fell below $ 100 a tonne for the first time in more than a year. Steel production goods that are a source of profit for major miners have fallen 23 percent over the past week.

On the other hand, the mining stocks were among the biggest losers in the FTSE 100 in London. Shares in Anglo American fell 7 percent.

Shares in several UK-centric banks in China also fell on Monday. Standard Chartered fell 6 percent and HSBC fell almost 3 percent.

Exchanges in mainland China closed for a public holiday.

Additional reporting by Henry Sanderson and Neil Hume

