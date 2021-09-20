Transport Company Air freight transport Freight transport

International
Miami, FL -Amerijet International Airlines has appointed Exp-Air Cargo as its General Sales and Transportation Agent to represent its timetable in the ten provinces and three territories of Canada. Exp-Air Cargo will provide full freight sales, marketing, customer service and road nutrition services related to the Amerijets Cargo Center in Miami.
With two weekly departures from Canada to Miami, Exp-Air Cargo will provide great connectivity to the Americas network, said Danny Olynick, President. We offer solutions for all types of shipments from general cargo, personal items to dangerous goods, excess shipments and temperature controlled shipments.
We are pleased to partner with Exp-Air to expand our reach across Canada. Exp-Air has the expertise to support our B2C and B2B business, said Eric Wilson, Amerijets Chief Commercial Officer. With Canada’s strong links to the Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America, the partnership with Exp-Air Cargo will provide the Canadian market with smooth and reliable access to our all-cargo services.
About Exp-Air cargo
Established in 1990, Exp-Air Cargo specializes in sales and air cargo management. With partners across the globe, Exp-Air Cargo offers a wide range of solutions to meet all transportation needs. Exp-Air Cargo offers a customer-focused and personalized approach to the specific business needs of its customers. More information about Exp-Air Cargo can be found at www.expaircargo.com.
About America
The Americas operates its dedicated B767 and B757 aircraft fleet throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and Western Europe. The company provides its service region with more than 8,250 dedicated cargo flights per year. In addition to scheduled service flights, America offers long-haul and short-haul aircraft ACMI, CMI and full service to major carriers and logistics partners, and provides regular air cargo services to the U.S. Department of Defense.
The global Amerijets network, including our liaison partners and general sales agents, reaches 350+ destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East with seamless and transparent shipping solutions for customers transporting time-sensitive types of cargo. valuable, hazardous, temperature controlled and other. More information about America can be found at www.amerijet.com.
