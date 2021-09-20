Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The last:

India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating rise in domestic infections in April, the health minister said on Monday.

Mansukh Mandaviya said the surplus vaccines would be used to meet “India’s commitment to the world in the collective fight against COVID-19”, but noted that vaccinating people in India would remain the government’s “top priority”.

India was expected to be a leading supplier to the world and to the UN-supported initiative aimed at vaccine capital known as COVAX. It started exporting doses in January but stopped doing so to vaccinate its population during a massive rise in infections in April that brought India’s healthcare system to the breaking point.

The export ban left many developing countries without adequate supplies and vaccine delays for millions of people.

Prior to the export ban, India donated or sold 66 million doses of vaccine to nearly 100 countries.

Deep Narayan Nayak, a teacher, tells children how to use a microscope in an open classroom in the village of Joba Attpara in Paschim Bardhaman district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, earlier this month. (Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters)

Mandaviya did not specify how many doses would be exported. He said India’s monthly coronavirus vaccine production has doubled since April and is expected to increase to 300 million doses in October.

“We will help the world and fulfill our responsibility to COVAX,” he said.

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, is now producing about 150 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine every month, more than doubling since April.

Vaccinations of India have increased in recent months.

A country of nearly 1.4 billion people, India has administered more than 800 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

What is happening all over Canada

WATCH | Alberta health care unions call on Kenney for military support: Alberta health care unions are calling on Kenney for military support The four Alberta unions representing more than 100,000 healthcare workers have written a letter to Prime Minister Jason Kenney asking for help from the military in the provinces fighting COVID-19. The fourth wave of the pandemic is hitting Alberta particularly hard as doctors are preparing triage protocols and many hospitals have canceled election operations. 2:53

Alberta’s vaccination certification program for COVID-19 goes into effect Monday as the province faces an increase in the number of cases and a health care strain system.

The program allows businesses and premises to operate without capacity constraints and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone who enters. Applies to restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and gyms, and is not mandatory.

When announced by Prime Minister Jason Kenney last week, he also applied for retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.

Kenney had previously objected to a vaccine passport for what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week a necessary measure was taken to protect Alberta hospitals facing the prospect of overload in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

What is happening all over the world

LOOK | What we know about COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women: What we know about COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women Two doctors answered questions about the safety of vaccines in pregnant women and the risks faced by unvaccinated pregnant women when taking COVID-19. 5:44

As of early Monday morning, more than 228.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.The reported number of global deaths was over 4.6 million.

INAsia-Pacificregion, the Singapore health ministry reported 1,012 new cases on Sunday, the highest since April last year.

A patient shows her vaccination card to receive her booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in August in Southfield, Mich. Scientists, policy experts and health officials around the world are still debating the question of when booster doses should be used, and who should be right. (Emily Elconin / Getty Images)

INAmerica,Rising coronavirus cases in some US states this week, along with staffing and equipment shortages, are calling for an increase in the number of hospitals and their staff even though the number of new admissions nationwide is falling, leading to warnings in some items that care will be rationed.

In Alaska, the influx is so severe that the state’s largest hospital is no longer able to provide life-saving care for any patient in need, according to an open letter from the Providence Alaska Medical Center executive medical committee this week. .

The director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health says the decision by a government advisory panel to limit Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for Americans 65 and older, as well as those at high risk for serious illness, is a preliminary step and predicts wider approval for most Americans “in the coming weeks.”

Dr Francis Collins said Fox News on Sundaythat Friday’s panel recommendation was correct based on an “overview” of available data on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s two-stroke mode over time. But he said real-time data from the US and Israel continues to come in showing declining efficiency among the wider groups of people that will need to be addressed soon.

Collins, who also appeared on CBSFace the nation, said, “I think there will be a decision in the coming weeks to extend the amplifiers beyond the list they approved on Friday.”

In Brazil, meanwhile, officials reported 935 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and about 150,106 additional cases, an extremely large number because of what officials said was an adjustment in the way case numbers were tabulated.

INAfrica, health officials in Kenya say the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be distributed in circuits with chains suitable for cold storage. Circuits without that capacity will receive vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson, which do not have to be as cold as mRNA vaccines.

INMiddle East, Iran’s new government has approved the vaccine developed by the American firm Johnson & Johnson, said a senior official, as the Islamic Republic faces a fifth wave of infections.

INEurope, Austria will require people who use ski lifts and cable cars this winter to be vaccinated against COVID-19, have recently recovered from an infection or have tested negative. People using elevators will also have to wear full N95 type medical masks, Austrian media reported.

