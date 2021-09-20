Analysis: From Doha, EU limits diplomacy with Taliban to Afghan aid

Recognition of the Taliban is no longer the main focus of talks with the EU

Aid-focused diplomacy, neighboring countries

I wanted, not Kabul, to be an EU base for personnel

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) – The European Union will focus on humanitarian aid as it reveals how to deal with the Taliban, aiming for an informal deal with Afghanistan’s new rulers to provide safe corridors, four diplomats and two officials said. .

More than a month after Islamic militants took control after the West’s chaotic withdrawal from Kabul, EU governments are also limiting their presence in the Qatari capital, Doha, where the Taliban have a presence.

The reduced ambitions reflect security concerns and confusion over who to deal with the Taliban after their leaders announced a women-free interim government that opposed world powers’ appeals for an inclusive team.

The formation of a government of Taliban veterans and hardliners, as well as widespread reports of human rights abuses, have undermined the optimism they had changed since running the country between 1996 and 2001, diplomats said.

“The Taliban will have to make a choice between money or isolation, but we have very little expectation from them,” said an EU diplomat. “There are no signals today.”

Limited aid convoys are arriving in Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spread since the Taliban took power on August 15, through the United Nations refugee agency. UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi also met with the Taliban in Kabul last week.

But as the EU, the world’s largest donor, prepares a € 300 million ($ 351 million) aid package for Afghanistan, it wants to use its aid as a lever to push the Taliban to defend human rights.

It also needs the names and telephone numbers of Taliban officials who can be trusted as soon as the planes arrive from Pakistan and the UAE.

“We are seeking assurances for humanitarian aid corridors that are free of attacks, without interference and that women will be able to participate,” said a senior EU diplomat briefed on discussions between the EU and Taliban in Doha.

The EU’s main demands are that non-governmental aid groups be protected, that the Taliban allow women on their teams, that aid deliveries not be caught at Kabul airport, and that the Taliban not determine which regions or areas to get help, diplomats said.

MISSION POSSIBLE?

Taliban flags seen on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 16, 2021. Photo taken on September 16, 2021. WANA (News Agency of West Asia) through the editors of CAUTION REUTERS – THIS PHOTO IS PRESENTED BY THE THIRD PARTY

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week that the bloc wanted to reopen its mission in Afghanistan. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Reuters that the EU humanitarian aid unit would be operating there.

“We would have first-hand information about the situation and some kind of technical discussion with the Taliban on how aid could reach those most in need,” he said.

Despite the EU agreement on the five goals the Taliban must meet for full engagement, much of wider diplomacy is likely to focus on Afghanistan’s neighbors – Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. They are seen as the key to preventing the flight of refugees to Europe.

EU leaders will discuss their approach with the United States and other Western governments in New York this week at the United Nations General Assembly. It was not clear whether the Taliban would present their envoy to the UN.

Lack of security, trust

EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Niklasson met with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the movement’s political commission, in Doha earlier this month and was told that the EU would be welcome back in Kabul. according to diplomats.

But EU foreign ministers, many of whom have also met with Stanikzai individually, do not know if he is talking about the Taliban in Kabul and Kandahar, because the most influential leaders are in Afghanistan, not Qatar.

The composition of the Taliban government and human rights concerns have limited the scope of discussions in Brussels. EU ambassadors have not debated issues such as the direct payment of Afghan salaries if the money can be transferred directly to the Afghan central bank.

With the Taliban entering European embassies in Kabul, such as Denmark and non-EU Norway, returning to Kabul is logistically difficult as well.

The EU expects its staff to be stationed in Doha and to make only brief visits to Kabul for meetings. One diplomat said EU countries would have to ensure their own security or hire contractors, rather than relying on any Western security alliance.

“Even if you just want to send a handful of people to Kabul on a permanent basis, you have to be confident that they can work safely,” said another EU diplomat. “But they are very early stages, I do not think we are close to any kind of progress.”

($ 1 = 0.8542 euro)

Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris, Essi Lehto in Helsinki and Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Edited by Angus MacSwan

Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.