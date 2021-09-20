Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, is limiting children to 40 minutes a day





The measure will apply to all Douyin users under the age of 14 who have registered for the app using their real names, Beijing-based ByteDance announced in a statements on Saturday.

Douyin will also not be available to those users from 10pm to 6am, the owner of TikTok and Added Douyin.

The company also urged parents to help their children register with real names, or otherwise manually activate “teen mode”. ByteDance did not immediately respond to a question from CNN Business about how it might enforce the policy on those who do not use their real names.

The app also said it would introduce new content ranging from science experiments and museums to art gallery exhibitions and natural landscapes to “inspire” young teens.

The limitation of using Douyin is one “proactive move” by ByteDance to come forward ahead of possible adjustment, analysts at Citigroup Global Markets wrote in a research note Monday. They suggested the decision could push other web platforms with short video content to see the implementation of similar restrictions. “Self-assessment and voluntary implementation of multi-platform small protection measures can help suggest that platforms are more socially responsible and potentially provide for parents and regulators.” they added. Douyin had at least 490 million users in November 2020, according to media research firm iiMedia Research. Chinese regulators have already begun to put pressure on technology companies to curb the amount of time minors spend on their services. In June, China reviewed “ Law on Minor Protection , “which requires Internet service providers including social media applications to” establish appropriate functions such as time management, content limitation and consumption limits for minors. “ Tencent TCEHY juveniles in 2019. Rivali Douyin Kuaishou which is supported byintroduced a similar environment forjuveniles in 2019. eraser new regulations for next generation-focused businesses, from a severe blow to private tutoring to rules for online games. China ‘s pressure on technology companies is part ofnewregulations for next generation-focused businesses, from a severe blow to private tutoring torules for online games. Last month , the site banned online players under the age of 18 from playing on weekdays and limited their game to just three hours on weekends. CNN’s Beijing Bureau contributed to this report.

