In Russia’s election results, Online Votes Deletes Putin Opponents Side by Side





MOSCOW Russia’s ruling party held a two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament and claimed a landslide victory in opposition-minded Moscow with a strong show of Kremlin power as authorities announced Monday the results of a nationwide parliamentary election that leaders of the opposition denounced them as openly falsified. The partial results released after the polls closed on Sunday evening showed significant gains by opposition parties and possible victories by some candidates backed by jailed opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny. But by the time Russia’s Central Election Commission unveiled an almost-complete count on Monday, those profits have waned, sparking outrage from Kremlin critics, allegations of large-scale fraud and widespread calls for protest. Russian elections are not free and fair, and the country’s most prominent opposition figures were barred from voting, imprisoned or exiled several months before the three-day vote ended on Sunday. But Mr Navalnys’s allies had hoped to use a coordinated protest vote in the election to give a reprimand to President Vladimir V. Putin. The centerpiece of the opposition’s anger Monday was the Russian capital, a bastion of anti-Kremlin sentiment, where the government had urged voters to vote online. Challengers of the ruling party, United Russia, led in several constituencies before the results of the late online voting were put on the table. Shortly afterwards, the election commission declared the pro-Kremlin candidate the winner in each of those districts.

As a result, the ruling United Russia party achieved a dominant performance and retained two-thirds of its majority in the lower house of parliament, the Duma, despite registering ratings below 30 per cent in recent polls published by state research groups. . The party received 50 percent of the vote with 52 percent turnout and won 198 of the 225 seats allocated in direct elections, with a single constituency. We have never had a voting process about which we knew nothing, said Roman Udot, co-chair of Golos, an independent election monitoring group, about Moscow’s online voting system. There is a kind of big, big skeleton in the closet here. An official in the Moscow city government explained the delay in online tabulation of votes by pointing to a decryption process that took much longer than we expected, the Interfax news agency reported. Mr. Navalny said in a message to the media from prison that the delay in publishing the results of the voting online allowed the small dexterous hands of United Russia officials to falsify the results to the contrary. The Communist Party, which came in second nationwide and in some of the controversial district-level races in the capital, said it would not recognize the results of online voting in Moscow.

But it was not clear what, if anything, the critics of the result could do about the situation. The judiciary is under the Kremlin’s thumb, while prominent opposition figures have been interned or behind bars. Street protests are increasingly punishable by imprisonment.

Overall, the result further demonstrated Mr. Putin strengthening the blockade of political life and served, perhaps, as a dressing test for the 2024 presidential election, in which Mr. Putin could seek a fifth term. For the president, the main thing was and remains the competitiveness, openness and fairness of the election, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. Peskov told reporters Monday. We, of course, evaluate the electoral process very, very positively. Kremlin critics had warned for weeks that online voting could open up new avenues for fraud, as the tabulation process was even less transparent than counting ballots. On Monday, the Communists called for protests, but Moscow authorities quickly denied them a permit due to pandemic-related restrictions, according to state news agencies. Leonid Volkov, a senior aide to Mr Navalny, who has tried to coordinate opposition votes in exile, did not urge people to take to the streets, but said he and his colleagues would support any peaceful protest action that could be taken. help reverse the results. Television images Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Monday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. The Kremlin took this step because it was sure it could escape, Volkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Putin decided there was no need to be afraid of the road. Whether it is or not he knows well. Oleg Matsnev contributed reporting.

