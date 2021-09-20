Princess Beatrice, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gives birth to her first child

Beatrice
and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
welcomed their first child together, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces, on Saturday night at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.
“The new baby’s grandparents and grandparents have been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The palace added that the mother and baby “are both doing well”, with satisfied parents “looking forward to introducing their daughter to her older brother Christopher Woolf.”
Beatrice is already stepmother to Mapelli Mozzi’s youngest son, lovingly known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.
The 33-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, said she was “happy to share the news of the safe arrival” in a post
on her official Twitter account.
“Thank you to the midwifery team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care,” she added.
Beatrice married her real estate developer husband in a secret ceremony
at Windsor Castle in July last year. The wedding, which was attended by the Queen and Prince Philip, was postponed from May amid the pandemic and its restrictions in the UK. They had been engaged since last September.
The baby, who will be the 11th in line for the throne, is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and the fourth royal baby born this year. Beatrice’s younger sister, Eugenie, gave birth to a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February.
The new addition to the British royal family is coming as well The Duke of York faces a civil lawsuit in a New York court
, after being accused of historic sexual assaults by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
