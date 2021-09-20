India says it will resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines





India’s health minister said Monday that the country would resume exports of Covid-19 vaccines, five months after it suspended deliveries during its devastating wave of infections. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said exports would resume starting next month and that vaccines would help meet India’s commitment to Covax, a United Nations-backed vaccine-sharing initiative. He said India would produce more than 300 million doses of vaccine in October and a total of at least one billion over the last three months of 2021. We will help the world and also fulfill our commitment to Covax, said Mr. Mandaviya. The minister did not specify which vaccines India Covax would supply, or how many doses. Prior to the export ban in April, the country exported 66.4 million doses, a combination of commercial sales, grants and remittances to Covax, which was created primarily to help low- and middle-income countries.

India’s decision comes as the domestic vaccination campaign has stepped up after a slow start. The government says it expects to complete vaccination of all 944 million adults in the country by December. So far, 61 per cent of adults in India have received the first dose, according to government data. The two main vaccines in use are Covishield, the local name for the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, manufactured by the Indian company Bharat Biotech. The decision on exports comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the United States, where he is scheduled to attend a summit involving President Biden and the leaders of Australia and Japan, and address the Assembly’s annual meeting. UN Secretary-General With the Global Vaccination Effort is expected to be the focus of both meetings and the Biden administration had tried to convince Mr. Modi to resume exports. India was initially expected to be the main supplier of vaccines to the Covax initiative, and the ban on its export came as a severe blow to the program, which is so far behind the plan that less than 10 percent of people in poor countries are vaccinated. India began expanding vaccine coverage for all adults in the country in May, following a devastating second wave of infections that overwhelmed its healthcare infrastructure, leaving thousands dead and many struggling to find hospital beds. The total case load in the country was about 318,000 on Monday, the lowest in nearly six months, according to official data.

