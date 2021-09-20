Ontario reports 610 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths





Ontario is reporting 610 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the province’s total to 580,194. Of the 610 new cases registered, the data showed that 362 were unvaccinated persons, 43 were partially vaccinated persons, 152 were fully vaccinated persons and for 53 persons the vaccination status was unknown. According to the moon report, 126 cases were registered in Toronto, 100 in the Peel Region, 71 in the York Region and 54 in Ottawa. All other local public health units reported less than 40 new cases in the provincial report. The number of provincial deaths now stands at 9,655 as the province reported two new deaths. However, the health ministry said one of those deaths occurred more than a month ago. Read more: COVID-19: Ontario NDP wants mandatory vaccine policy for provincial legislature The story goes down the ad Meanwhile, 564,163 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which has increased by 628 from the day before. There are currently 6,376 active cases in Ontario. Test positivity for Monday was 2.7 percent. Just over 23,500 additional tests were completed, while 9,337 remain under investigation. Ontario reported 233 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down to 12) with 177 patients in intensive care units (down to five) and 156 patients in the ICU on a ventilator (down to five). As of 20:00 on Sunday, 21,404,362 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 16,712. Of these, 6,444 were first doses and 10,268 were second doses. In Ontario, 85.09 percent of people age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and almost 79 percent are fully vaccinated. The story goes down the ad See the link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8204318/ontario-covid-coronavirus-cases-september-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos