The Alberta Vaccine Passport begins Monday in the midst of the fourth rising tide
Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system went into effect Monday.
“The exemption program allows businesses and countries to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone who enters.
Applies to restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and gyms, and is not mandatory. Businesses implementing the program must continue to comply with mandatory internal camouflage requirements.
COVID-19: Hinshaw explains the difference between business and private collection rules
When announced by Prime Minister Jason Kenney last week, the program also applied to retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.
It is a complete list of businesses inside and outside the field available onlinewith
Vaccine Passport Exclusion Program / Details
Vaccine eligible Albanians and visitors to the province are required to provide government-issued immunization evidence, a negative private test paid for COVID-19 within 72 hours, or valid evidence of medical exclusion to enter a range of social events, recreational and discretionary and businesses.
Read more:
Alberta’s new tests for vaccination cards can be easily edited, residents say
Businesses and service providers that implement the exemption program can serve immediately and without restriction anyone who:
- From September 20 to October 25, there is valid evidence of a single vaccine dose taken two or more weeks before the time of service; or
- From 26 October onwards, there is evidence of a complete series of vaccines with the second dose taken two weeks or more before the time of service; or
- Has the documentation of a medical exemption from a physician or nurse practitioner; or
- There is evidence of a recent (within the previous 72 hours) negative COVID-19 test (either PCR or Rapid Test). The province said the test could not be from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories.
Those under the age of 12 do not need to give immunization tests or a negative test, as they are not eligible to be vaccinated.
Kenney had previously objected to a vaccine passport for what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week a necessary measure was taken to protect Alberta hospitals facing the prospect of overload in the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Starting Sunday, the Alberts were able to download the cards with the dates they received their vaccinations, and a health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a safer QR code that will be available in the coming weeks .
COVID-19: Vaccine Clinics, Pharmacies in Edmonton Work to Keep Up With Unexpected Demand
New public health measures that took effect on 20 September
Temporary health measures are now in place for Alberta restaurants, weddings and funerals, retail, entertainment venues and adult sports and fitness to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
For operators within the field who are eligible but do not implement the exemption program, such as restaurants, bars, casinos and entertainment venues, the following mandatory measures are now in place:
restaurants
- Outdoor dining with a maximum of six individuals per table (one family or two close contacts for those living alone)
- Beverage sales and consumption restrictions apply: sales should end at 10pm and people should have finished drinking by 11pm
Weddings and funerals
- All internal ceremonies and services are limited to 50 persons or 50 percent of the fire code capacity, whichever is less
- No internal receptions are allowed
- The receiving facility will be eligible to implement the Restriction Exemption Program
- Outdoor ceremonies and services for weddings and funerals should be limited to 200 participants. Outdoor expectations are required to track beverage sales and consumption restrictions
Fun and recreational facilities (includes any indoor venues, libraries, conferences, rental spaces, concerts, nightclubs, casinos and the like)
- Participation is limited to one third of the capacity of the fire code and participants are allowed to participate only with their family or two close contacts for those living alone
- Participants must be disguised and maintain a physical distance of two meters between families
Adult sports, fitness, performance and recreation
- Internal activities
- No classes or activities within the group are allowed
- Individual training or individual training is allowed, but a physical distance of three meters is required
- No contact between players. Indoor competitions are prohibited, except when vaccine exemptions are granted
- There are no restrictions on outdoor activities
The province said operators outside the scope who are not eligible for the exemption program must follow the public health restrictions announced last week, including camouflage, distancing requirements and housing boundaries.
Restriction Program Changes Leave Calgary Business Owner Disappointed
Off-site operators include shopping and retail centers, food courts, libraries, schools, hotels, places of worship, and health / personal / wellness services.
Public health measures which entered into force on 16 September remain in place throughout the province.
Read more:
Alberta COVID-19 vaccine passport, new restrictions: How things will change
With files from Karen Bartko, Global News
© 2021 Canadian Press
