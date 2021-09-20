The Green Party candidate retreats to the Ottawa Valley on horseback

The Green Party of Canada says their candidate in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke will not represent them if elected because of the comments he made during the campaign.

A spokesman said in an email to the CBC on Monday morning that the party received a complaint last week over a statement made by Michael Lariviere.

They did not specify which comment, but a Sunday post on Facebook from an account that says it is the district association for riding in northwest Ottawa said it happened in a debate last week.

A live summary of a debate on YourTV Ottawa Valley tells the Lariviers answering a question about attempts to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by suggesting that vaccination test systems are the first step towards Nazism.

“I’m vaccinated, but I do not want to walk with a passport … the way I look at it is the Gestapo and the German army during World War II wanted people to get tattoos,” he said.

“And this is the other, you know, the beginning of that step. We already have an autocracy in Ottawa, we don’t have a democracy, and that worries me.”

Jewish leaders in the Ottawa area and elsewhere have said comparing the pandemic response to the actions of the Nazis is “dirty” and “dangerous.”

CBC News has tried to reach Lariviere for comment. His information has been removed from the party website.

Long conservative riding

Voters in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke have chosen Conservative Cheryl Gallant every chance they have had since 2000. Green’s candidate finished fourth in 2019.

Independent, Liberal, NDP and People’s Party candidates join Gallant and Lariviere in voting in this year’s election.

Lariviere will be on the ballot as a Green candidate as he was during the advanced vote, but the party spokesman said he would not represent them in the House.