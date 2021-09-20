International
Extracurricular activities may gradually return to Toronto schools
Public Health in Toronto says schools in the city can gradually allow extracurricular activities to return.
The public health unit has updated its guidelines for COVID-19, providing a framework for school boards to restore sports, clubs and other extracurricular activities.
The province allowed extracurricular programs to continue when the new academic year began earlier this month, but the Toronto health unit had recommended that they be suspended after private tutoring began Sept. 9.
The Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board sent letters to parents Monday saying they would follow updated guidelines from the public health unit.
“This is very encouraging news as we know how important these activities are to students’ mental and physical health and overall school experience,” Colleen Russell-Rawlins, director of education for TDSB, wrote to parents.
“The start of these activities will vary from school to school based on staff volunteers. We will seek your continued patience and understanding as the schools gradually begin to function.”
Toronto Public Health says it recommends prioritizing lower-risk, outdoor activities after extracurricular activities continue.
He says as schools establish their routine, other clubs, activities and teams can return.
Schools keep track of contacts
The health unit also says school groups can return, but without wind or bronze tools.
Schools should keep accurate records of all students who are part of extracurricular clubs and activity groups to help track contacts, Toronto Public Health said.
The green light for the resumption of extracurricular activities came after Ontario reported 610 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 126 in Toronto.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 458 of those new cases were in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
Ontario also reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
