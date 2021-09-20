Canada 2021 Election: Trudeau seeks to avoid conservative rival in a close race





Trudeau called early elections in mid-August, barely two years into his minority government, betting he could take advantage of his pandemic treatment to win a majority in parliament.

But once-favorable polls for Trudeau and his Liberals quickly changed course, with Erin O’Toole of the Conservative Party struggling in a statistical relationship, according to national follow-up surveys in recent days

Covid-19, climate change, housing affordability and gun control have all emerged as key issues with voters, but one issue for Trudeau is that few Canadians see the need for this election. A political expert told CNN that holding an early election over the summer during a global pandemic has angered many voters who could not identify a compelling “ballot box” issue to justify the venture.

O’Toole has tried to take advantage of the perception that Trudeau, the son of a former Canadian prime minister, is a classic liberal political elite who is more interested in his political ambitions running the country.

During the campaign, O’Toole attacked Trudeau in a way that is unusual in Canadian politics. “Every Canadian has met a Justin Trudeau in his life – privileged, right and always looking for number one. He was looking for number one when he called these expensive and unnecessary choices in the midst of a pandemic. This is not leadership, that’s self-interest. And it’s Justin Trudeau all the time, “O’Toole said at a recent campaign event. Trudeau responded similarly strongly, saying: “I will let him and his representatives, the anti-wax movement and the lobby of arms and the anti-election mob continue to attack me, well. I will stay focused on the Canadians “. As much as candidates have tried to engage meaningfully on issues, a wave of polarization among voters — one that seems to reflect the American experience — is emerging, especially in cultural issues or so-called “wedges” such as abortion rights, gun control, and climate change. The pandemic in particular has sparked rage among a small but fierce minority who oppose some Covid-19 protocols, particularly vaccine and mask mandates. Earlier this month a protester threw gravel at Trudeau at a campaign event in Ontario after the Canadian leader was harassed by angry demonstrators over his pandemic policies. Voting involves six federal parties. While Trudeau and O’Toole are likely to be the only leaders capable of forming a government, given their national support, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), polls well and can hold again the balance of power in every Canadian parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/20/americas/canada-election-day-trudeau-o-toole-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos