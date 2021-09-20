The ultimate guide to moon cakes in Birmingham





Reading time 2 minutes Try this traditional Chinese treatment in Birmingham. Photo by Renato Marques / Unsplash My fascination with moon cakes came at a young age after I watched Wendy Wu: Homecoming fighterWith In the Disney movie, the characters are drawn to the Chinese treatment. Nothing makes you hungrier than the food in the movie, and from that day on I was determined to try this rare good baked for myself. Want to try it too? We have covered where to get lunar cakes in Birmingham. What are Moon cakes? This delicious good comes in many unique flavors. Photo by Miranda Shaffer for Bham Now Mounakes are a traditional Chinese baked goods made, eaten and donated during the Mid-Autumn Festival. This festival traditionally falls on the fifteenth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, which is September 21, 2021. This event is accompanied by a three-day holiday in China and is very similar to American Thanksgiving Day. Celebrates a generous harvest while making time to be with family and friends. The festival is often referred to as the Festival of the Moon as the worship of the Moon to wish for a good harvest was the story of origin behind this holiday. As you can guess, here began the ideas for moon cakes and why it is customary to eat them during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Most traditionally made moon cakes will include a cooked egg yolk surrounded by various fillings. When cut in half, the yellow inside will mimic the full moon. In Chinese culture, the full moon is a symbol of family reunion and families celebrating the day will often host an outdoor dinner to admire the full moon while enjoying their moon cakes. 1. Homeland Supermarket We are on the moon for these cakes at Hometown Market. Photo by Miranda Shaffer for Bham Now Hometown Supermarket is a market in Homewood specializing in Asian goods. Alsoshtë also the house of Mr.Chen Authentic Chinese Cooking restaurant where you can get some of the best Chinese food in Birmingham. This is your chance to try the traditional, elusive moon cake, so head to the Hometown Supermarket and get some today. You will be in time to eat them at the Mid-Autumn festival and experience a fun tradition of another culture. Here they have a variety of flavors for sale including mixed nuts, red bean paste and water lily seed paste with egg yolk. My favorite is the lily seed paste with a floral sweetness to balance the salty yellow. 2. Super Oriental Market These moon colored cakes look incredible. Photo through Oriental Super Market At the Super Oriental Market, you will find a store full of all the best Asian food products, including moon cake. Home in Red Pearl restaurant, this place brings great taste when it comes to Chinese food and goods. They have some sweet moon cake flavors here that you should try like water lily, dragon fruit and my personal favoritemango. Get some moon cakes for yourself and gift to friends and family for this Mid-Autumn Festival. Bham, do you know anywhere else in town to get cakes with the moon? Tell us by tagging us on social @bhamnow!

