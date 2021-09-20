Justin Trudeau loses a shine now that he embodies the political establishment.





A lot has changed for Justin Trudeau since 2015, when he led his Liberal Party to a surprise Conservative surprise and became Prime Minister of Canada, promising a new and open approach to government, what he called sunny way. Son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Mr. Trudeau Jr. has been famous since birth. And in office he became almost a spokesman for world liberals, opposing former President Donald J. Trump, advocating for women and indigenous rights, welcoming immigrants, and fighting climate change and racism. His effective, almost theatrical, style of speaking and the creation of carefully cultivated images, down to his socks, strengthened his political fame. He is the kind of world leader who gets election approval by other famous politicianswith But after six years in power, it is now also a political institution, with a history and mistakes, for opponents to criticize. Whatever the outcome of the election, the campaign has damaged him, analysts say, by issuing more jokes and protesters, and more attacks on his personal integrity by opponents.

If you are in power for six years or five years, you will have more baggage, said Ben Chin, Trudeaus senior adviser. You have to make difficult decisions that not everyone will agree with. For most of his time in office, opposition party leaders have accused Trudeau of putting his personal and political interests before nations. The snap elections that are being held now, during a pandemic, they say, is the latest example. Mr Trudeau said the election was necessary to give the Liberals a majority in Parliament instead of ruling as a minority that should rely on the support of rivals to pass legislation. His rivals say the election is merely a seizure of power. Mr. Trudeau has also given them food in the form of a host of ethical accusations. The Federal Commissioner of Conflict of Interest found that Mr. Trudeau broke the law when he and his staff pressured his justice minister, an indigenous woman, in 2018 to offer a major Canadian engineering firm, SNC-Lavalin, a deal that allows her to avoid a criminal conviction for corruption charges. While he advocates racial diversity and justice, it emerged during the 2019 vote that Trudeau had worn a black or brown face at least three times in the past. There was a controversy recently involving a government contract for a charity near his family. Although he personally cleaned up, the news coverage continued for months.

Mr. Trudeau was the face of the nation during the worst of the pandemic, appearing either virtually or at the base of his official residence for press conferences that, at one point, took place seven days a week. While there was hiccu along the way, his vaccine procurement treatment and his support programs for workers and businesses were finally well received, boosting his popularity. But his campaign has sparked disobedient crowds protesting against vaccines and vaccine passports. A campaign ban was canceled due to security concerns. In another, Mr. Trudeau was hit with gravel. Many of the protesters, including the person police accused of throwing gravel, are supporters of the People’s Party of Canada, an extreme right-wing anti-immigration group, against immigration led by Maxime Bernier, a former Conservative cabinet minister. The protesters are very much out of the public eye in Canada. But it is unclear whether they have created sympathy for Mr. Trudeau or obscured his campaign message, which is, at its core, that he needs a strong mandate to end the pandemic and bring it about. the nation towards recovery.

