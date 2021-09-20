IUP Continues National Recognition in US News & World Report, High Ranked for Social Mobility – 2021 – IUP News – IUP Now





Indiana University of Pennsylvania is ranked, for the twenty-eighth year in a row, as one of the “Best National Universities” in the country by US News & World Report. IUP is also one of only four universities in Pennsylvania ranked as a “Top Public” university and is one of only 18 universities selected for the National Universities list. The IUP is also included in the “Leadership in Social Mobility” ranking, one of only 18 universities in Pennsylvania selected for this recognition. Social Mobility measures how well schools that receive Pell federal grants, those who typically come from families with a family income of less than $ 50,000, have finished school. In the rankings, the editors praised the IUP for its academic rigor and highlighted Eberly Business College, the College of Education and Communication, the Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Cook Honors College, and the Center for Career and Professional Development. The editors also recognized the opportunities for students to get involved in more than 250 campus clubs, Greek life and intramural sports teams at IUP. Ranking information comes from independent national data sources, along with peer reviews and student surveys. A total of 1,466 bachelor degree awarding institutions were evaluated in 17 academic quality measures for ranking. This recognition follows a number of national assessments for IUPs, most recently in Washington Monthlynational ranking of universities based on contributions to society; this publication also selected the IUP as the only public Pennsylvania university in Northeast as a “Best Buck Blast” university. The IUP has also been selected for the Princeton Review The best colleges guide; from Forbes Magazine as one of “America’s Leading Colleges;” and in ranking results for the excellence and affordability of online programs. IUP offers more than 120 undergraduate degrees and more than 60 postgraduate programs, including 14 doctoral programs. Furthermore, students can complete more than 65 minors and many specialized songs and certification programs, including certifications in athletic training, gerontology, photography and digital imaging, folk music, and public history. IUP continues to add top-level study programs to its students. His newest undergraduate majors are public health and environmental engineering, as well as sought-after careers in Pennsylvania and across the country.

