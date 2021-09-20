KY professors on Afghanistan: emphasize global understanding







FRANKFORT, Kyiv (WTVQ) – The Taliban continue to restrict the role of women in Afghanistan, most recently barring them from going to high school and ordering employees in the Kabul city government to Stay at home if their jobs cannot be filled by men, according to some national news media. Two Kentucky professors give their perspective with expertise on a complex situation with a long history. “It’s essential that people have a good understanding of what’s going on,” said Dr Kathleen Montgomery, interim director of the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Trade in the UK. Montgomery said this is her mission and as the situation continues to unfold in Afghanistan, she hopes students are looking at it from a global perspective. “It affects the position of the United States in the world,” said Montgomery. “We see indications that this may have caused a strain on NATO relations.” College professor Dina Badie agrees that students should be able to engage with what they hear and see in the news, and small school studies in the Middle East allow them to do so. “[Its] designed to introduce students to the diversity of the Middle East, to the culture of the Middle East, to politics and history, and indeed to develop a nuanced understanding of a region that I think is really deeply misunderstood in the country, said Badie. Both professors said recent restrictions on the rights of Afghan women are not surprising given the country’s history. “The coming months will really show what the long-term implications will be for women, but clearly, if women are not able to progress beyond primary education, then it will be a big step back from all the gains we have achieved over the past 20 years, Montgomery said. Badie said she hopes President Biden will use other methods to encourage civil rights in Afghanistan, but for now, she will continue to teach the next generation of global thinkers. “So the kinds of interactions that can be cultivated in the future can be positive ones,” Badie said.

