Man convicted in connection with international firearms, drug trafficking plot | tidings





ATLANTA (CBS46) A 30-year-old man has been convicted of his apparent involvement in an international arms trafficking plot to illegally purchase and export firearms and drugs from the United States to the United Kingdom and the Caribbean through the US Postal Service. Jahziah Roy Lewis, a UK citizen, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Erskine, the operation lasted from February 18, 2017 to May 14, 2020. Lewis, along with two accomplices, were trafficked and attempted to traffic approximately 36 firearms. Lewis led the purchase of straw guns, deleted their serial numbers and then smuggled them into household items for the purpose of selling them abroad, Erskine said. Our federal and international law enforcement partners were able to capture some of the shipments before being used in a crime. We will continue to aggressively pursue those who buy firearms for others and export them illegally for illegal purposes. Numerous firearms purchased in Georgia have since been found in the UK and were linked to various criminal networks abroad. At the time of each purchase, Lewiss co-conspirators completed documents in which they falsely claimed to be the actual buyers of firearms when they knew they were buying the guns for someone else. Lewis then directed his accomplice to delete the serial numbers on the firearms. After the firearms were purchased, Lewis would sell the firearms abroad by directing his associates to hide the firearms in everyday household items and export them abroad using fake names on shipping labels. . The Department of Justice did not identify the co-conspirators involved. Jahziah Roy Lewis has been convicted of conspiracy to purchase firearms, possession of a firearm with a deleted serial number, export of firearms outside the United States and possession for the purpose of distributing marijuana. Firearms illegally exported from the United States to the Caribbean incite violent crime that directly affects regional stability and U.S. national security interests, said Ariel Joshua Leinwand, Special Agent in charge of the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) , The Export Enforcement Office, which oversees BIS investigations in the Southeast. This significant punishment should act as a deterrent to those seeking to violate U.S. export and firearms laws. The BIS and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively enforce export violations to combat illegal firearms exports. Changing firearms to individuals who cannot legally possess them contributes to the cycle of gun violence that poses a direct threat to the security and stability of diverse communities, added Tommy D. Coke, Inspector in charge of the Division of Atlanta. Postal Inspectors will continue to aggressively investigate and hold accountable those who maliciously use the US postal system.

