Marriott International signs deal with Progetto Majestic Srl to debut First W Hotel in Tuscany





FLORENCE, Italy, September 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Marriott International announced today that it has signed an agreement with Progetto Majestic Srlto to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to the iconic Tuscan city of FlorenceExpected to welcome its first guests in 2023, W Florence will become a bustling center in the heart of the artistic city along the banks of the Ponte Vecchio and Duomo rivers.

W Florence

"Florence is famous for its passion for culture and style, and therefore a perfect destination for the W Hotels brand," said Candice D'Cruz, Vice President Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. "With its energetic spaces, bold design, innovative programming and iconic service Whatever / Whenever, service, W Florence will add its special take on modern, social luxury to the city hospitality scene." There are steps from Florence's world-famous art, thriving dining scene and famous shopping destination Via de'Tornabuoni, W Florence is well placed to offer the best of the city to their guests on their doorstep. The hotel is expected to have 120 rooms, including 20 suites. Extreme WOW Suite, taken from the Presidential Suite, will offer a large living space and private terrace with stunning views of the Duomo and the Santa Maria Novella church. Adding rare and much-needed spaces inside and outside the living rooms, the ground floor, which will house the W Lounge and Living Room, will blend seamlessly around a partially covered central courtyard. "We are very excited to have signed this luxury lifestyle hotel that will be a focal point in the city of Florence. The building itself is a historic landmark being the first of only two modern structures built during its era, making the W Hotels brand of trend to match. Hotels embrace the history of each location, yet add an unexpected, provocative experience, which will make this hotel a fascinating new destination, driven by society," said Roberto Puccini, CEO, PROJEKT MAJESTIC SRL. "Florence is a dynamic, inspiring city and we are pleased to partner with Progetto Majestic Srl to bring W Hotels to the city," said Gianleo Bosticco, Senior Director, Development Italy, Marriott International. "This key signature underscores the growth of our luxury portfolio in Italy and impressive demand for the W brand." Marriott International currently operates 14 properties and residences under the W brand across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The brand is expected to make her debut in Italy with the opening of W Rome this fall.

