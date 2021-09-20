‘Hotel Rwanda’: Paul Rusesabagina sentenced to 25 years on terrorism-related charges





Rusesabagina, who inspired the movie “Hotel Rwanda”, was found guilty of being part of a terrorist group, MRCD-FLN. Along with 20 other people, he was charged with terrorist acts With Two organized attacks, in 2018, during which nine people died, were a particular focus, according to a statement from the Rwandan government.

Reacting to the sentence Rusesabagina’s daughter, Carine Kanimba, told CNN: “what is it that the family was expecting a guilty sentence and many years in prison. Kagame has tried to silence my father for the last 20 years and he has managed to shut up for 25 years. years “.

Kanimba told CNN that all of her father’s basic human rights have been violated by the Rwandan government. “We knew there would never be a fair trial for my father, and now the world knows it too. If the US, Belgium and others believe in human rights, they must intervene now to free our father. “

In a statement issued after the verdict, Yolande Makolo, a Rwandan government spokeswoman, said: “This lengthy trial has exposed the terrorist activities of the FLN group led by Rusesabagina.

The High Court of International Crimes Chamber issued its verdict against the 21 FLN members on Monday, according to the statement. The Clooney Foundation for Justice has described the ruling as a “trial”, citing that Rusesabagina’s sentence lacked sufficient guarantees of justice “required by international and African standards”. “Prosecution evidence against him was uncovered but not disputed. Given Mr Rusesabagina’s age and poor health, this grievous sentence is likely to be a death sentence,” said Geoffrey Robertson QC, Clooney Foundation expert for TrialWatch Justice on the case. “This was a show trial, rather than a fair trial,” Robertson said. “Prosecution evidence against him was uncovered, but not disputed.” The judge, reading the verdict on Monday, said: “The court also finds that they were in this group very aware that they were committing terrorist acts, they wanted terrorist acts committed and this is evidenced by the work they do during that time political party. They formed the FLN, which is an illegal armed group, which attacked Rwanda in 2018 and 2019 and even after that they boasted about it in various announcements and videos, “the judge said. 66-year-old was initially arrested in August 2020 and faces nine charges, including terrorist financing, murder as an act of terrorism, formation of an irregular armed group, and membership in a terrorist group, among others. Rusesabagina gained fame to save hundreds of Rwandans during the country’s genocide by sheltering them in the hotel he managed. His story became the Hollywood movie “Hotel Rwanda”, starring Don Cheadle and Sophie Okonedo. During the trial, which was heard by the Rwandan Supreme Court Chamber for International and Transboundary Crimes, Rwanda’s outspoken critic Paul Kagame told the court that he wanted to qualify as a Belgian citizen and said he had been abducted by authorities. Rwandans, who have no jurisdiction to adjudicate.

