World leaders, BTS, join Guterres in calling for SDGs back on track

It would be easy to lose hope. But we are not hopeless. Or helpless. We have a path to recovery. If we choose to take it, he said.

Mr. Guterres was speaking thereSDGMomentmarking the start of General Assembly High-Level Week — along with more than 30 Heads of State, a debate discussed by senior UN officials COVID-19 and a show by K-popsensationBTS, also titled President of the Republic of Korea.

For the UN chief, this SDG Moment is being reached together to save our planet and each other.

Five areas of action

Earlier this month, Mr. GuterreslaunchedOur common agenda,plan to strengthen and revitalize the multilateral system and globally around common objectives.

In the document, the Secretary-General outlines five areas for urgent action.

First, the world needs to end the pandemic. Noticing the response has been very slow and very uneven, Mr Guterres called on the world to mobilize after a global vaccination plan that doubles production, to reach 70 per cent of the world’s population by the middle of the year. next Me

Second, he stressed the need for a sustainable and equitable recovery for all, so that the world’s attitude pursues poverty by 2030.

For him, it means bold investments in systems that support human development, but also putting people above profits, including through progressive taxation, and ending tax evasion, money laundering and illegal financial flows.

He then noted equal rights for women and girls, saying none of the SDGs could be achieved without gender equality.

We need bold investments to make sure every girl has a place in the classroom and the skills she needs to determine her future,he said in the wake of the reopening of high schools in Afghanistan over the weekend, without the Taliban allowing girls to return to study.

We need to dismantle the power structures that allow discrimination, violence and economic hardship to keep half of humanity down. And we need to make sure girls and women have a place at every table, he said.





Members of the BTS K-Pop group attend the SDG Moment in the hall of the UN General Assembly.

Another priority is to end the war against the planet, committing to zero emissions by 2050. Mr Guterresalso asked MemberStates to plan to build new coal-fired power plants after 2021 and mobilize $ 100 billion a year for action climatic.

Finally, he stressed the importance of an equitable global recovery, urging people everywhere to work with their governments to put people first in their budgets and recovery plans.

My friends, the road is there. The choice is ours. Let us move forward with hope and conviction, he concluded.

Recovery and new challenges

Speaking at the event, the new President of the General Assembly, Abdullah Shahid, said that in the future, gaps in political will and resource engagement remain a common misconception, hindering progress towards the SDGs.

That needs to change. Let the backwardness the world has seen do, strengthen our resolve, and strengthen our resolve to recover from the pandemic and build SDGs. “Together it is possible,” he said.

Shot in the arm by BTS

One of the members of the BTS superstar group, V, said he also felt confused and worried about the failures of the last 18 months, but said now was an ideal time of our lives to take on new challenges.

What is important are the choices we make when faced with the right change? Some of you heard the news that we were coming to the UN and many of you wondered if we were vaccinated. And yes, seven of us, of course, received the COVID-19 vaccine, J Hopeadded.

BTS focused on how their generation felt lost last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when graduations and other important events were canceled. But they sent a message of encouragement to people all over the world.

“I hope we just do not consider the future as a gloomy darkness. We have people worried about the world and looking for answers“There are still many pages in history for us and I think we should not talk because the end has already been written”, said Junkook.

They challenged the notion that their generation was the lost covid generation by saying it was an extension.

“In these pictures, you can see that there are children trying to learn new things … They are not lost, they are finding new courage and taking on new challenges“, said Jin.

“Instead of the lost generation, a more appropriate name would be welcome generation“Instead of being afraid of change, this generation says ‘welcome’ and keeps moving forward,” Suga explained.





Members of the BTS K-Pop group take part in the SDG Moment in the hall of the UN General Assembly., By UN Photo / Cia Pak

More to come

Leading the 76 General Assemblies of the High Level Week, SDGMoment is held before major meetings on food systems, climate, energy, workplaces and social protection.

TheSDGeventis is designed to build the momentum needed to deliverDecade of Actionand Keep the Promise of SDGs.

Otherworldly leaders, business leaders, civil society, local authorities, SDG advocates and the UN stressed the need to expand solutions.

For the UN, to put SDGs back on track and prevent the worst effects of climate change, profound change in economies and societies everywhere is now needed.

In the last 18 months, COVID-19 has devastated economies and livelihoods, deepened inequalities and threatens to send more than 70 million people into extreme poverty.

In the same period, progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions has been very slow and biodiversity loss has continued at an extraordinary pace. This is compounded by a profoundly unequal global response to the pandemic with the world’s poorest countries and the people suffering the most.

Recognizing this urgency, the UN launched a new campaign week,Keeping the PromiseWith Digital Campaigns it calls on people all over the world to make a promise to take action for a better future for all.

Users were asked to choose from 11 promises inspired by 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the list of tasks of the world to protect the planet and all its people.