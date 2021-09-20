Why Climate Change is barely registered in the Canadian Elections





Canada may be known for its cold weather, but this summer, parts of the country were a hell. The western provinces suffered record heat waves, which were a confirmed cause of death for 569 people in British Columbia. Wildfires burned more than two million acres of forest in that province and devastated a small town, while drought devastated livestock in Manitoba. Extreme weather intensified Canadians already a high level of interest and concern about climate change. But during the campaign, the climate was barely recorded. Analysts say this was due to the conservative maneuver by the Conservative Party. Erin OToole, the party leader, turned her back on a promise to never impose carbon taxes on a plan he unveiled this spring. until the conservative version values ​​carbon lower than the Trudeaus plan, and has a very different system for tax cuts to individuals, the prime minister can no longer say that the conservatives will not tax carbon and will lack a climate plan. I think the Conservative Party has introduced a more ambitious platform than in 2019, in part to remove it from the agenda, said Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia.

The conservative plan, presented long before the elections, proposes a 30 per cent reduction in emissions below 2005 levels within nine years, the original target of the Paris Agreement in Canada. But Trudeau has since raised the target of nations for the same time frame between 40 and 45 percentWith Saying the Conservative plan would turn the country on its way to combating climate change, he invoked the unpopular policies of his predecessor, Stephen Harper, whose administration stifled environmental scientists. The Green Party, which has made climate change its main issue, called for a 60 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030. Target is an ambitious goal, but it lacks details, said Nicholas Rivers, a Chair of Canadian Research in Climate and Energy Policy and an associate professor at the University of Ottawa. The Green Party is distracted by the conflicts that have prompted its leader, Annamie Paul, to consider giving upMe Festa launched its platform on September 7th, late in the short campaign.

It makes it hard to believe they have a credible plan to get there, said Professor Rivers. I think the Greens have partially relinquished their leadership on the issue of climate.

