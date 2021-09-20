The woman rescued on the Croatian island cannot remember her name or how she got there





(CNN) A woman was found in a remote part of a Croatian island with no memory of who it is or how it got there. The woman, thought to be in her 60s, was given medical assistance after being found September 12th on the island of Krk in northern Croatia, according to a statement from local police sent to CNN on Monday. Police, who have shared a photo of the woman, said she is of medium body and about 165 centimeters tall, with blonde hair up to the shoulders and blue eyes. “She speaks English but does not remember her identity,” police said. “She is currently in the hospital and is in stable condition.” Some people have responded to a police appeal, but the woman’s identity remains a mystery. The woman was spotted ashore by a man in a boat, who raised the alarm, local media 24 Sata reported. Fourteen members of Croatia’s Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) were able to reach it after driving and then walking a kilometer to where it was, officials told the outlet. “Down on the shore, we found a woman with minor injuries, she also had some scratches and was extremely dehydrated and tired. She could barely take a few sips of water,” 24 Sata quoted HGSS as saying. “We put her on a stretcher because she was unable to walk and transported her to the hospital,” the mountain rescue service said. The woman did not know where she came from or how she came to the island, HGSS added. She had no documents or cell phone with her, and there was no car nearby, the service told 24 Sata. The newspaper quoted locals as saying the area where the woman was found was very rocky and practically inaccessible by sea or on foot. Krk is the largest of Croatia’s Adriatic islands and a popular place with visitors to the country.

