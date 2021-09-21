Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies that there is no other Trump

To world leaders who had been added and entertained by former President Donald Trump – who once encountered mocking laughter from the UN crowd in the middle of his grand speech – Biden represented the hope for a different era in relations. American foreign. He spent his first foreign trip in June declaring across Europe that “America is back.”

He continued that message in his first appearance in New York when he met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“The strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations is based on shared values ​​and principles, and right now, those ties are more important than ever. Back to America and we believe in the United Nations and its values,” he said. tha Biden.

In his first speech as President to the General Assembly, Biden will seek to dispel these fears, creating the opportunity for a collective approach to alleviating world problems such as the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. He will argue for a massive recalibration of priorities away from the wars of the last two decades and towards the threats that arise today.

The president is expected to make the occasion for “gathering allies and partners and institutions to address the key challenges of our time,” said a senior administration official. As in almost every aspect of its foreign policy, China will emerge great and Biden will warn in his speech against the world that he will pass into a new Cold War that divides the globe into spheres of influence.

However, the growing readiness of once-enthusiastic allies is not lost on the President or his aides.

“I think the President’s view, having been on the world stage for 50 years, is that you should always work on your relationship. That includes global leaders,” said press secretary Jen Psaki. “He believes that our relationship has been maintained for many decades, and every step he has taken since taking office was aimed at rebuilding alliances and rebuilding those partnerships that have broken down over the past four years.”

Psaki said this does not mean that countries would always agree with each other, but argued in the long run, global relations would be strengthened by Biden’s approach.

A high profile moment on the world stage

The annual appearance at the UN is one of the most high-profile opportunities for any president to set his own foreign agenda, although this year’s meeting has been reduced due to the pandemic. Biden will not be involved in the usual storm of pull-over hearings in the corridors of UN headquarters in Manhattan East Side and he will return to the White House by Tuesday afternoon.

Officials view Biden’s speech and other events surrounding it – including a Covid summit on Wednesday and a meeting of Pacific leaders on Friday – as a critical moment for the President to articulate his foreign policy vision and present what he believes should be the priorities of the world.

He arrived in New York shocked by the failures of his attempt to restore American leadership. France is mocking a deal to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, which deprived Paris of a lucrative contract for conventional nationals and, in the words of French officials, was a complete surprise to America’s oldest ally. Biden has asked to speak soon with French President Emmanuel Macron to lower the temperature.

Uncertainty about Biden’s domestic agenda will have repercussions for his plans to spur global initiative to fight climate change. Democrats remain divided on the mass spending bill that forms part of Biden’s plan to reduce carbon emissions.

And his decision to end the war in Afghanistan, which resulted in a disorderly evacuation, created waves of refugees in Europe and the United States and left some allies frustrated with how the exit was planned. Biden’s oaths of continued effective counter-terrorism efforts were underestimated by the revelation last week, when a US drone strike in the final days of the war killed 10 civilians instead of ISIS-K targets.

However, Biden will not shy away from his decision to end the longest war in America during his speech, according to senior administration officials. Instead, he will place the end of the war at the center of his message, arguing that it was a necessary decision to lead the world into a new, more cooperative era, to face today’s challenges.

“The president will essentially convey the message that the end of the war in Afghanistan closed the war-focused chapter and opened a chapter focused on deliberate, effective, and intensive American diplomacy,” a senior administration official said in a preview of the speech.

Biden aims to show a shift in priorities

Minimizing the rifts that are emerging with foreign allies, the White House said the numerous Biden summits this week — on Covid-19, climate change, and the Indo-Pacific partnership — were evidence of a multilateral approach that directly contradicts the approach. of the previous administration.

And the announcement Monday that the United States would ease travel restrictions for all fully vaccinated foreign visitors by replacing a piece of land that had begun to cause rage in Europe was hailed in foreign capitals.

The travel ban was expected to be a major point of contention at a meeting Tuesday afternoon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will make his first visit to Biden White House.

Biden also plans to convene a Covid-19 virtual summit on Wednesday, calling on leaders of developed nations to step up their commitment to vaccine sharing and increase their global oxygen supply. And he will wrap up the week awaiting his first personal summit of QUAD nations — Japan, Australia and India — to discuss the pandemic and security in Asia.

This summit underscores Biden’s broader goal of shifting the focus away from countries like Afghanistan and toward the threat from China, whose military and economic moves have caused a deterioration in ties with the West.

Biden’s decision to partner with the UK and Australia on nuclear-powered submarines was a sign of his willingness to look beyond traditional alliances — like with France — to better address security challenges in Asia.

Spat with Paris surprises the White House

This approach was not welcomed in Paris, where officials accused the Biden administration of acting covertly to deprive France of important defense contracts. France’s backlash has come as a surprise to some in the White House, and one official said France’s behavior, including withdrawing their ambassador for consultations, was an incredibly dramatic response to the rift.

For now, there is a general belief that the dust will not permanently damage relations with France, but officials acknowledge that the quarrel remains in the early days. Biden has sought to get Macron on the phone to address the issue “directly,” an official said.

“We understand the French position,” the official said. “We do not share their view on how it all happened.”

The submarine collision underscores the major differences between Biden’s approach to China and the views of certain European leaders, who have sought a more conciliatory approach to a key trading partner. Those rifts emerged at the G7 summer summit, though the group eventually came up with a collective statement warning China of its human rights abuses.

In his speech Tuesday, Biden will seek to underline that the US is not seeking conflict with China or its leader Xi Jinping, with whom he spoke on the phone earlier this month.

“President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocs. He believes in strong, intense, principled competition that does not escalate into conflict,” the official said.