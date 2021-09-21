COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday





Quebec reported 679 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and a new death.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 403,704 confirmed cases and 11,326 people have died.

Ka 280 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 92 in intensive care (an additional increase).

8,906 doses of administered vaccine were reported for a total of 12,760,773 doses administered in Quebec.

88 percent of the qualified population in the province (age 12 and older) has received one dose of vaccine, and 83 percent has received two doses. Note: The Ministry of Health in Quebec does not publish the number of vaccine doses administered over the weekend. Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine elicited a strong immune response in children ages 5 to 11 and they plan to seek authorization to use the vaccine in children in that age group in the United States, Europe and elsewhere. as soon as possible. The companies said the vaccine elicited an immune response in children 5 to 11 years old in their Phase II / III clinical trial that matched what they had previously observed in 16- to 25-year-olds. Sherbrooke School closes Coeur-Immaculeelement Elementary School in Sherbrookehas sent more than 700 students home for at least two days as many students tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The decision to close the entire school came after public health authorities recommended it as a way to prevent further transmission of the delta variant. Dr Melissa Gnreux, a public health official from the Estrie region, said the cases were observed in 13 different classrooms and involved a teacher and student from kindergarten to sixth grade. Closure of hospitals More hospitals in Quebec are facing pressure from staff shortages and there are concerns that patients will feel the impact soon. As of today, Pointe-Claire Lakeshore General Hospital is canceling elective surgeries. In Senneterre, Abitibi, the hospital announced last week that it would shut down ER services overnight. The obstetric unit at Ville-Marie Hospital, which has been closed since the end of April, will be closed until at least November 19th. Vaccination deadline for health care workers There are still four weeks left before healthcare workers who are not adequately vaccinated undergo free suspensions, which could make hospitals and clinics even shorter. The public sector lacks about 4,000 nurses, according to Prime Minister Franois Legault. In recent weeks, shortages have led a number of emergency rooms to limit their hours or even close their doors to hospitals across the province. Inside and outside the system: Quebec nurses try to keep up with the demands Two nurses, one who has just entered the field and the other who have left due to difficult conditions, ponder why the public system is losing employees so quickly. 3:57 The province is trying to come up with financial incentives to recruit nurses in the public sector. The main stories of COVID-19 What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without clogging the nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat

General muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite. If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. You can find information about COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealherewith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-quebec-sept-20-1.6182132 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos