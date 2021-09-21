The program of the International Institute of Culinary Arts and Sciences pairs students with restaurants challenged by staff-News-Herald

Regardless, or perhaps because of the pandemic, International Institute of Culinary Arts and Sciences in Chester Township has a record number of applicants for his professional cooking programs this fall.

Recently named one of the leading culinary schools in the country, ICASI has six-month certification programs and two-year degree programs for its students.

Tuition, among the least expensive in the country, ranges from $ 10,140 for a certification program to $ 23,050 for a diploma program at a nationally accredited vocational school.

But those who have been unemployed or reduced have problems paying for tuition, said Loretta Paganini, the school’s founder.

Meanwhile, restaurants, nursing homes, caterers and other food service providers have trouble hiring and retaining chefs and other staff. Help sought and Apply within signs are everywhere.

So Paganini has played matchmaking and designed a program in which students work in local cuisines while attending ICASI programs and their food service employers will help pay for their tuition up to $ 10,140. Because the school puts students in practice for some of their training, ICASI administrators are well acquainted with local restaurants and other food service providers.

It could be a favorable scenario for both students and the pandemic-stressed food service industry.

In a survey of Ohio Association of Restaurant operators, more than 90 percent said labor shortages are their main concern. Many restaurant workers, removed from their positions during the pandemic, found other jobs, some had child care problems, and others relied on an additional $ 300 a week in federal unemployment benefits in effect through September.

More than 300 Ohio restaurants were shut down during the pandemic, and many who lacked needed workers had to reduce their hours, affecting their ability to recover. Some are applying for funding from a $ 100 million grant, approved in June, aimed at helping those in the hospitality business recover.

ICASI students should come to their jobs competently in the kitchen because knife skills and practical knowledge of hygiene are the basic programs learned early in their training. Because many of its students have jobs and other commitments, ICASI grabs its hands-on classes to allow evening and Saturday requirements to be met.

When employers come to us, we assess their needs in relation to the work they need to do, said chef Jenn Thomas, director of ICASIs admissions program. We then look at our group of students and match the needs to the skills of our students. They work out the details of the possibility of schooling between them.

The lack of a chef was so extreme for Guarinos, in the Clevelands Little Italy neighborhood, he co-owns Scott Phillips Jr. went in to work in the kitchen, a job he had not done in 15 years.

We had no staff to stay open, but we were the oldest restaurant in Clevelands and we could not close it, he said.

His excellent reputation and attractive backyard, combined with people wanting to eat again, recently spurred a business boom.

Guarinos has had his busiest months in his long history last summer, Phillips said.

Phillips turned to ICASI to find the help he needed.

And now that we hired a pair of ICASI students to help with the kitchen, they were continuing with the new business, he said. One is doing preparatory work while the other is working online as a chef.

Guarinos has a one-year contract with students, who are paid for their work as well as receive tuition assistance.

They are going through a full journey for their education and are doing an excellent job for us, said Phillips, who interviewed several candidates before choosing the party he hired.

Each food service entity negotiates its own plan for employee pay and tuition assistance, Paganini said.

At a time when some chains are closing dining rooms due to staff challenges, Yours Really which has nine Northeast Ohio restaurants, including those in Mentor and Mayfield Village has adopted new shorter hours to cope with staff shortages.

We were also looking at easing online orders that people can take, then sit down at the restaurant to eat, said partner Larry Shibley.

We were also planning a new line of disposable tableware and dishes, in order to eliminate the need for a dishwasher.

He hopes to work with ICASI on a schooling opportunity plan to provide reliable staff for his kitchens.

International Institute of Culinary Arts and Sciences

Where: 8700 Mayfield Road, Chester Township.

Info: 440-729-7340; icasi.eduwith

To learn more: Contact Jenn Thomas at [email protected]