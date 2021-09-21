Little BC school receives an out-of-this-world visit from Chris Hadfield thanks to a dog named Henry

When Debbie Robinson looked at her email earlier this summer and saw a message from Chris Hadfield, she laughed well.

All of us who breed and display dogs have been filled with demands since the beginning of the pandemic from people who want dogs in their lives, she said.

So I was in the car with my husband when I got the request, and I started laughing and I said to my husband, People will do anything to get a puppy now. I have one who even said he is an astronaut.

Her husband took a look at the message and told the news that he is the real Colonel Chris Hadfield, the astronaut.

Robinson wrote again immediately, then she and Hadfield spoke on the phone.

In short, a little black spaniel named Henry, born on the day the city had to be evacuated due to the White Rock Lake fire, matched the Hadfield family.

















From that time until Friday, however, a few things happened.

Among other things, Robinson told her two grandchildren about their next celebrity visitor and they, in turn, told their friends, and their friends told their friends, and so on.

They go to Falkland Elementary School, which has about 150 students from kindergarten to 8th grade, and as word spread and the day Henry was to be adopted approached, Robinson had an idea.

Debbie Robinson and Chris Hadfield posed for a quick photo after he adopted the adorable spaniel Henry into his family.

I thought it would be easier for him to go to school than to have 300 people on the street before going back to the corner to go to our house, she said.

She gave Hadfield ideas and he took on the task enthusiastically. As Robinson pointed out, when he was in space he often addressed children.

Unfortunately with COVID-19, he could not have the whole school in his presentation, so some of the older kids were there and the other kids passed him in their classroom, she said.

Then he went from class to class and talked to the children.

I am very grateful that he was willing to go there and share with the kids. It was inspiring for them. They were amazed, and he had a wonderful message for them to hear about achieving their dreams, no matter how difficult it seems, she said.

And her two grandchildren had an even more special visit.

He spent some time with both. He read a book with my nephew, who is five years old, and brought me some books, about me and my friends.

Falkland Elementary School issued a statement about the event, saying we feel so lucky he was able to go on a visit to tell about his achievements and experiences in space.

Many Hadfields awards include the Order of Canada, the Merit Cross of Service, and the NASA Outstanding Service Medal. He was named the top test pilot in both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy and was inducted into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame.

He has completed three space missions, building two space stations, conducting two spacewalks (EVA), crewing the spacecraft and Soyuz, and commanding the International Space Station. He shared with students that he has been around the earth 2,650 times, seen the sun 16 times a day, lived in space for half a year and was the first Canadian to leave a spaceship and swim / walk freely in space.