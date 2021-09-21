US lifts travel ban for vaccinated international travelers





Carolann Colonna woke up Monday morning with a text message from her boyfriend Scotty Grant, who lives in the UK. “I bring you good news,” read the text. It was followed by a link to an article saying the White House would lift travel restrictions in November for travelers from the UK and European Union who are fully vaccinated, test negative for coronavirus and undergo contact tracking. The other text she received was a copy of the Grantbooked airline ticket to Arizona. “We are both on the Moon now !!!” Colonna told The Arizona Republic in a text message. Are you looking for holiday flights?Book now to get the best rates The news is easy at the end of the tunnel for the Tucson woman and other Arizonas who have been waiting for travel restrictions to be lifted in order to see their loved ones again. Alsoshte is also excellent news for the state and its transatlantic air service that once flourished in Europe. International flights from Phoenix resume On 31 August, British Airways resumed its non-stop flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and London Heathrow. The road is operating three times a week due to lack of passengers on the other side of the basin. Prior to the pandemic restrictions, British Airways and American Airlines both provided uninterrupted daily service. American Airlines, which has a partnership with British Airways, stopped non-stop at Heathrow from its timetable until its next arrival. An American Airlines spokesman said the route is scheduled to resume on March 27. Lifting travel restrictions is a key step in the return of Condor’s seasonal flight to Frankfurt, Germany, though it comes a little late for Phoenix: The airline’s summer schedule ends in October. If Condorbrings restores the road non-stop, it is likely to be in the spring. What does the end of the travel ban mean for Arizona Those flights, and the easing of travel restrictions, are good news for Arizona tourism. The state had only 20,200 visitors from the UK in 2020, down 84% from 2019. Transatlantic tourists have generally been absent from the states since travel restrictions were imposed in March 2020. Enabling international and overseas travelers to start visiting again is great news for both Arizona and the entire U.S. travel industry, said Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Tourism Office for the Republic of Arizona. “International travelers want to visit our state and spent more than $ 4 billion here in 2019, so their return will help support our continued recovery and revitalization,” she said. For subscribers:Book your vacation flights now to get the best rates. 4 main things you need to know before you buy The news came just when Colonna said she was losing hope the restrictions would be lifted. With a daughter and a new job, it was not possible for her to travel to the UK to see Grant. She waited more than one year canceled tickets for the moment. “Today just gave me such a high value and I was at a point where I really needed it,” Colonna said. You can contact Arizona Consumer Travel Reporter Melissa Yeager via email at [email protected]With You can also follow it Tweet AND Instagramwith Support local journalism like this story from by subscribingtoday

