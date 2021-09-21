US eases virus restrictions on foreign flights to America – Pasadena Star News

By ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination tests and a negative COVID-19 test-changes that replace a rule fraud that had kept out many irritated non-citizens and allies in Europe and beyond, where virus cases are lower.

The changes, which take effect in November, will allow families and others who have been separated from travel restrictions for 18 months to plan long-awaited reunions, and allow work permit foreigners to return to their jobs in the US.

Airlines, business groups and passengers cheered – though they also called the step belated.

“It’s a happy day. Big apple, here I come! Said French entrepreneur Stephane Le Breton, 45, finally able to book a trip to New York City that had been left on hold due to virus restrictions.

The new policy will replace some of the travel bans first imposed by President Donald Trump last year and tougher by President Joe Biden restricting travel by non-citizens who have been to the UK, European Union , China, India in the previous 14 days. , Iran, Republic of Ireland, Brazil or South Africa.

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients announced the new policies, which will still require all foreign travelers flying to the US to demonstrate vaccination proof before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID test -19 received within three days of flight. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated U.S. citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before returning to the U.S. as well as after arriving home.

Stricter rules for unvaccinated Americans come as the White House has moved to impose comprehensive vaccination or testing requirements affecting up to 100 million people in an effort to encourage gun owners to take shots.

Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zients said.

There will be no immediate change in U.S. land border policies, which restrict many cross-border trips to Mexico and Canada.

Travel bans had become a source of growing geopolitical frustration, especially among allies in the UK and the EU. The relief comes ahead of Biden meeting with several European leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

“It is based on individuals and not on a country-based approach, so it is a stronger system,” Zients said.

The EU and the UK had previously moved to allow vaccinated US travelers to stay without quarantine, in a bid to boost business and tourism. But the EU recommended last month that some travel restrictions be reinstated for American travelers on the block due to the rampant spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will require airlines to collect contact information from international passengers to facilitate tracking, Zients said.

It was not immediately clear which vaccines would be acceptable under the US system and whether unproven ones in the US could be used. Zients said the decision would be up to the CDC.

Monday’s announcement was met with applause from the air travel industry, which has lost significant revenue from the decline in international travel.

Delta Air Lines spokesman Morgan Durrant said, “Science tells us that the vaccinations associated with testing are the safest way to reopen travel, and we are optimistic that this important decision will allow for continued economic recovery in both the US and outside it and the reunification of families that have been separated for more than 18 months. ”

Worldwide, air travel is still more than half of pre-pandemic levels, and the decline is much sharper for cross-border flights. By July, domestic travel had recovered to 84% of the 2019 numbers, but international travel was only 26% of the same month two years ago, according to figures this month from the global global aviation industry trade group, the International Association of Air Transport.

The numbers are similar, but not as harsh for the US, where international travel in August was 46% of those in August 2019, according to Airlines for America. Arrivals from non-US citizens were only 36% of the 2019 level.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter that he was “pleased” with the news. He said: “It is a fantastic boost for business and commerce, and it is wonderful that family and friends on both sides of the basin can be reunited once again.”

Airlines hailed the U.S. decision as a lifeline for the troubled industry. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK said it was “a major breakthrough”.

Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, said it was “a great achievement. Ëria The UK will now be able to strengthen ties with our most important economic partner, the US, by boosting trade and tourism, as well as reunite friends, family and business colleagues. ”

“The travel bans were really behind the times,” said Maka Hutson, an immigration consultant at law firm Akin Gump. She said they were very disappointed for European executives who had been vaccinated but still could not fly to the United States to do business.

The changes also drew praise from business groups who were struggling with labor shortages as the economy returns with sudden force from the coronavirus recession last year. U.S. employers have posted job openings – a record 10.9 million in July – faster than applicants can fill them.

Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs for U..S. The Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, “Allowing vaccinated foreign nationals to travel freely to the United States will help foster a strong and sustained recovery for the U.S. economy.”

AP writers Jill Lawless in London, Thomas Adamson-Koumbouzis in Paris, Paul Wiseman in Washington and David Koenig in Dallas contributed.

