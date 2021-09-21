5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

US to ease travel restrictions abroad, compulsory vaccination The United States will reopen in November to air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said Monday, easing tough restrictions on pandemic that started early last year With Him gave no indication whether he would apply the new vaccine rules at those land border crossings. The decision, announced by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, marked a sudden change for the administration of President Joe Biden, who said last week that it was not the right time to remove any restrictions between cases. increasing COVID-19. The United States had many other countries left in lifting such restrictions, and the Allies welcomed the move. Biden looks set to turn the page on the UN address for 20 years of war US President Joe Biden begins his first visit to the UN General Assembly ready to enable world leaders to conclude that after closing the book on 20 years of war, the US aims to gather allies and opponents for worked together in a host of crises including the COVID-19 Pandemic, climate change and trade and the economy. The one-week meeting of the General Assembly is a great test of credibility for US President Joe Biden. (File photo) The president faced a healthy skepticism when he arrived in New York on Monday to begin a week of high-level diplomacy. The first months of his presidency have included a series of difficult moments with friendly nations awaiting greater cooperation from Biden after four years of Donald Trump’s “First America” ​​foreign policy approach. Canada’s Trudeau throws modest support amid early returns in close elections Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were on track for a modest loss of seats in Atlantic Canada, the first region of the country to report national election results on Monday, in a race expected to bring him back to office with a fragile check of power.

Trudeau heads a minority government that relies on the support of other parties to pass legislation. He called an election two years ago in hopes of securing a parliamentary majority. But as public dissatisfaction with the early call grew, the 49-year-old prime minister saw his bullet disappear. Liberal strategists now acknowledge that it will be difficult for the party to win a majority of the 338 seats in the House of Commons. Gabby Petito missing case: Investigators search her fiancé’s family home Police and FBI agents investigating Gabby Petito’s disappearance searched the home of Florida’s fiancé’s parents on Monday, a day after they found a body in Wyoming that matched her description. This photo on September 16, 2021, shows a poster of the missing person of the Suffolk County Police Department for Gabby Petito posted in Jackson, Wyoming. (AP) The search marked the latest turning point in a story that has captivated Americans and made headlines international: the disappearance of 22-year-old Petitio during a cross-country trip after she documented “van life” with her fiancé Brian Laundrie on social media. Petito and Laundrie left her New York state in June, heading west in the van with plans to visit national parks along the way. She posted her last photo on social media on August 25th. EU official says trade deal with Aussie delayed by French curfew Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australia-EU free trade agreement, a European trade official said on Tuesday. Australia’s decision to end the $ 90 billion Australian deal was “a kind of attack on European interests,” said Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.

