World Leaders Converge at UN Headquarters: Five Things to See | Climate Change News

More than 100 world leaders and heads of government were gathering at United Nations Headquarters in New York this week for day of events and speeches to mark the start of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The most prominent UN rally coming a year after celebrating its 75th anniversary began on Monday with high-level and bilateral meetings, as well as a speech by South Korean supergroup BTS that drew one million viewers to its channel. on YouTube.

On Tuesday, the nine days of the annual General Debate will begin. This will include opportunities for world leaders to reach out to the wider international community, often with a glance from their audience.

The collection itself a partial return to normalcy as the events of recent years were forced almost entirely on the internet reflects the reality of the world trying to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

With delegations limited in size, and at least 60 heads of government still choosing to give their speeches in practice, potential common events for side diplomacy are likely to remain hampered, Alynna Lyon, a United Nations expert, told Al Jazeera. United at the University of New Hampshire. with

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other officials have increasingly tried to convince members of the importance of the organization as the world faces a major point in global security issues with COVID and climate policy.

The UN system was built while bombs were still flying during World War II to create precisely a forum for diplomacy and political solutions, rather than using violence and war, Lyon said.

So all the plumbing is in place for countries to do so within the UN system. It’s just whether or not those individual countries want to turn on that water and whether they have the capacity for it.

Here are five things to look for:

Tooth multilateralism?

At the helm of efforts to revive global cooperation through the UN has been Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is entering his second and final term in office.

In a comprehensive report last week, Guterres envisioned a stronger, more networked and comprehensive multilateral system, which would include new crisis-ready emergency platforms, stronger access to global issues and a greater emphasis. great to young people and their role in the future.

We need tooth multilateralism, he said.

Maria Ivanova, an associate professor of global governance at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, said the tone of the report has been shocking to observers.

This is a different secretary general he was seeing, one with ambition, with a very clear North Star of global solidarity, she told Al Jazeera, adding that it would be indicative to see how much Guterress’ vision is reflected in the speeches of the leaders.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Guterres also hailed the completely different environment of UN-US relations under President Joe Biden, whose speech Tuesday morning will promise again the re-engagement of the United States to the UN. after former President Donald Trump actions to withdraw from the organization.

But hopes that the U.S. could play a leading role in reviving international cooperation have already lost their luster for some allies, especially after Washington’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the simultaneous rise of the Taliban.

A new alliance and a submarine nuclear deal between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom has further alienated longtime ally France while angering Beijing.

Meanwhile, efforts to restore Iran’s nuclear deal have largely stalled, although indirect diplomacy is expected later this week with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian traveling to New York.

Biden will also host a virtual summit on Wednesday to call on vaccine-producing countries to better balance their national needs with exports to poorer countries.

The politics of great power

The increasingly confrontational stance of the US and China is expected to manifest itself in large part during this event of the years.

Trump’s four years of antipathy to the UN also created the opportunity for China to pursue a subtle strategy of increased engagement with the organization, further illustrated by an increase in peacekeeping funding and personnel, New Hampshire University Lyon said.

He has also included an increase in participation in several councils and committees, with many arguing that Beijing has tried to change the UN [in a way] it does not necessarily support democracy and human rights, she said.

Hours after Biden will speak Tuesday morning, Xi will provide a virtual address via video link.

Biden in his speech will probably talk about threats to human rights and threats to democracy, Lyon said. But he will try to frame the world as authoritarian political systems that are threatening democracies, while trying to bring and gather democracies around that particular budget vision, which is an antithesis to China.

Guterres, meanwhile, in an interview with the AP on the eve of the General Debate, called on China and the US to avoid a new Cold War at all costs.

A functioning relationship between countries, he said, is essential to address vaccination problems, climate change problems and many other global challenges that cannot be solved without constructive relationships within the international community and primarily between superpowers.

The White House said it would disagree with that characterization of its relationship with Beijing. We recognize that China is a country that, while we have, we can take into account with some tools that they engage in the world. We also have areas that we would like to continue working on together, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

Climate Change Commitments

This week the events are widely seen as one of the last high-profile opportunities for UN members to announce more concrete steps to reduce emissions ahead of COP26, the UN Conference on Climate Change in Scotland in November.

A UN report released last week specifically called on major issuers, including China, India and Saudi Arabia, not to set stricter emission standards.

The analysis said that according to the countries’ current promises, global emissions would be 16 percent higher in 2030 than they were in 2010, from the 45 percent reduction by 2030, which scientists say is necessary to prevent catastrophic changes. of climate.

Several high-level meetings on the environment are currently scheduled, including a closed-door session on Monday hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Guterres with 35 to 40 world leaders.

We all agree that something needs to be done, Johnson told executives, according to a statement issued by his office. Yet I confess, I am increasingly frustrated that something for which many of you have done is nowhere near so close. It is the largest economies in the world that are causing the problem, while the smaller ones are suffering the worst consequences.

A meeting of the Security Council on Climate and Security on Thursday will be followed on Friday by the first UN global meeting on renewable energy since 1981.

Response to vaccine inequality

The debate over coronavirus vaccines has already marked this year UNGA, with local New York officials expressing concern that the rally will turn into a pervasive event, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is unvaccinated by voice, testing the honor system of UN vaccines by participating in person.

For leaders of developing countries, however, the event of these years will provide a global platform to address what observers have called a sadly inappropriate global spread of vaccines.

This is especially true in Africa, which has received only about 2 percent of the 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide.

The UN-backed COVAX initiative, meanwhile, plans to fall far short of the 60 percent target for African Union vaccinations by 2023 or the COVAX target of 20 percent vaccinations by 2022.

I would be interested to see what some of the southern global leaders would say about this because they are taking the short end of the stick when it comes to vaccine policy and distribution, Alanna OMalley, Chair of United Nations Studies for Peace and Justice at Leiden University in the Netherlands, he told Al Jazeera.

How will they frame their case beyond inequality for better access to more vaccines?

Afghanistan, Myanmar and human rights

In a statement last week, Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, called on world leaders taking the UNGA podium to speak openly and directly about the global human rights crises in Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, China and elsewhere.

Of particular importance will be the pending questions on whether the UN will recognize the military government in Myanmar, which will be decided when the UNGA Credentials Committee meets after the General Debate.

Most troubling may be the UN recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which has sought international legitimacy but has not yet sought representation in the organization.

Western countries, meanwhile, have been cautious with the Taliban government and may be reluctant to threaten those relations by challenging UN recognition.