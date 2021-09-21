Travel restrictions in New York to be removed from European countries





Tourism officials in New York City welcomed the news Monday that restrictions on travel to the United States by those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus would be eased in November. It was a sign of hope for a city whose famous retail corridors and hotel and leisure sectors were hit without international tourists during the pandemic. International visitors have been a critical driver of growth in New York City’s economy for years, helping to foster a steady increase in the number of hotels and restaurants in the city and the jobs they support. Although outbound travelers make up only one-fifth of city visitors, they generate 50 percent of the city’s tourism spending, because they stay longer and buy more, and 50 percent of hotel room occupancy, according to Fred Dixon, chief executive of NYC & Company, the city tourism promotion agency. Mr. Dixon hailed the administration’s decision Monday, calling it a blow to the industry. Restrictions will be lifted for vaccinated travelers including from European countries, which sent millions of tourists to New York City in the years before the pandemic. More than 1.25 million visitors from Britain traveled to New York City in 2018, mostly from every single country, according to an analysis of tourism data from Baruch CollegeWith Britain and the rest of the European Union accounting for almost half of all international visitors that year.

Businesses that care about tourists have been hit hardest by the pandemic, with the restaurant, hotel and performing arts industries bearing the biggest and most steady job losses. A new report from the New York City Center for New School Affairs found that employment in the urban hotel industry was still below 60 percent of prepaid levels, and the number of jobs in full-service restaurants was still 40. percent. Everyone says New York is back, New York is back, but it really is not until tourists return from all over the country, said Leyla Saleh, 28, a pastry chef whose dad’s gift shop in Midtown was forced to to close last year because he did not have enough business. American tourists do not buy like foreigners, we did not have a chance, she said. Now we all work in different jobs to succeed. Major retail districts that depend on international tourists and their spending, particularly the SoHo neighborhood and the luxury mall known as the Hudson Yards Shops, have struggled without them. Prior to the pandemic, visitors to New York City from other countries peaked at 13.5 million a year in 2019, according to data compiled by NYC & Company. The figure dropped to 2.4 million last year, with almost all arriving before the pandemic began in early March and travel restrictions were imposed.

NYC & Company had predicted the figure would double this year to 4.6 million, a forecast that relied on a easing of travel restrictions by the Biden administration. The agency has estimated that it will take until 2025 for the city to regain all the international tourism it has lost due to the pandemic. Luke Miller, owner of Real Travels in New York, who conducts walking tours, said that for his business, lifting the ban on international visitors was the best news I had since the Covid blast. Prior to the virus, 65 to 70 percent of its business came from international travelers, Miller said. and he had to lay off 15 tour guides shortly after the pandemic started. Jared Goldstein, an independent tour operator in New York City, said he was excited by the news. His business was more than 90 percent in 2020 by 2019, he estimated. I am very happy to welcome them again, he said. Already on Monday morning he contacted a client in England who is planning group tours to tell him that he can finally strengthen his plans. The client immediately responded that it would bring a set in February, Goldstein said. He welcomed the fact that only vaccinated international travelers would be allowed to visit the United States. I’m a New Yorker and I want locals to be safe, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/20/nyregion/nyc-travel-covid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos