Meet the new government, just like the old government.

After 36 days of parties campaigning for Canadian votes, the CBC News decision-making table is projecting another liberal minority government.

As of 11:14 p.m., the Liberals led in 155 minutes. The Conservatives led in 122, with other countries led by the Bloc Quebecois (29), the NDP (29) and the Greens (two).

Despite the victory, the result will be disappointing for the Liberals, who had their aim at the majority government. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau reckoned it was the right time for early elections, with the party arguing it needed a mandate to “end the war” against COVID-19.

Justin Trudeau Liberals will form a minority government, CBC News projects. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

The opposition argued that the election was announced only so that Trudeau could fulfill his political ambitions.

To win a majority government, the Liberals will have to win 170 seats or more, which does not seem possible based on the number of votes. Liberals pushed for the election to hold 155 seats compared to 119 for the Conservatives.

How did the liberals do it?

The island of Montreal is staying red, while the Liberals also performed well elsewhere in Quebec.

From the early results it appears that the majority of Toronto still supports the Liberals.

All members of Justin Trudeau’s previous cabinet, except Bernadette Jordan, who was Minister of Fisheries when Parliament was dissolved, are leaders or elected.

Atlantic Canada secured a strong start to election night (read below for more).

Trudeau is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET. CBC News will cover that announcement live.

The Conservatives hold the West, but emerge slightly in the 905

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole won his trip to Durham in the Greater Toronto Area, but his party does not appear to have made the necessary progress in the 905 suburbs.

As of 11:45 p.m., the party was leading or elected in 121 ballots across Canada, once again dominating in Alberta, Saskatchewan and rural Ontario.

Another potential problem for conservatives? Nationwide, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) has received about 5.3 percent of the total vote so far. Too quick to say for sure, but it could be an indicator of PPC getting support from the Conservatives.

PPC does not seem likely to win any seats.

NDPup and Jagmeet Singh pak

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu watch election results coming to TV from a downtown Vancouver, BC hotel (Jonathan Hayward / Canadian Press)

The MDP is leading or electing 28 voters as of 11:52 pm ET, which is where they were entering at night.

The holiday is also locked in a close-knit battle at Davenport Riding in Toronto.

Overall, the party has just over 17 percent of the popular vote.

The Qubcois block does not achieve the dream of 40 seats

The bloc is projected to win or is leading 29 trips to Quebec, which would be slightly below the 32 seats it held when the election began.

The parties lead in most off-island frauds on the outskirts of Montreal that were targeted by the Liberals, but its emergence is far below the stated dream of leader Yves-Franois Blanchet to win 40 seats, most of Quebec’s 78 constituencies. He stopped highlighting that figure in the final days of the campaign.

Qubcois Bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet, left, visits the Lion Electric bus and truck factory during the campaign Thursday in St. Jerome, Que. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Blanchet rarely discussed the possibility of Quebec sovereignty during the election campaign.

The Green Party leader was attacked in downtown Toronto

The Green Party is leading in two seats, but its leader will not go to Parliament.

Annamie Paul was beaten hard in Toronto Center, on the way to finish a distant quarter.

The party had been plagued by clashes in recent months, including a failed attempt to oust Paul as leader in June.

Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who is leading her pre-Christian riding in the Saanich-Gulf Islands, said she was disappointed Paul was losing, but said the party knew her candidacy in a Liberal stronghold was “brave.”

LOOK | Elizabeth May reacts to the performance of Green Party Chairman Annamie Paul in the election: Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May reacts to the performance of Green Party Chairman Annamie Pauls in the 2021 elections Elizabeth May says Annamie Paul has deep ties to her ride, but Green Party leader loses her to Liberal 2:05

How leaders are acting

Federal party leaders are scattered across the country tonight. Here’s how everyone is going on their journey:

Justin Trudeau , Liberal, Papineau: Designed to win re-election.

, Liberal, Papineau: Designed to win re-election. Erin O’Toole , Conservative, Durham: Designed to win re-election.

, Conservative, Durham: Designed to win re-election. Jagmeet Singh , NDP: Burnaby South: Designed to win re-election

, NDP: Burnaby South: Designed to win re-election Yves-Franois Blanchet , Bloc Qubcois, Beloeil-Chambly: Designed to win re-election.

, Bloc Qubcois, Beloeil-Chambly: Designed to win re-election. Anami Paul , Green Party, Toronto Center: Projected to lose.

, Green Party, Toronto Center: Projected to lose. Maksim Bernier, People’s Party of Canada, Beauce: Designed to lose.

What is happening at the polling stations?

Voting is closed across Canada, though voters in parts of Toronto are still waiting in line to vote.

Elections in Canada say everyone in turn will be able to vote Monday night, even though the results continue to come out.

Some Canadian voters waited in long queues Monday as Election Canada apologized for a technical problem with an app on its website showing people where to vote.

Many posted on social media that they were making a mistake while trying to use the voter information service site. They said the mistake said, “We were unable to locate your polling station. Please call the officer’s returning office for assistance.”

The problem is fixed.

Trudeau bumped into elbows with Newfoundland Prime Minister and Labrador Andrew Furey earlier this summer. Furey is not apologizing for the approval of the Federal Liberals despite criticism from the provincial opposition. (Andrew Vaughan / Canadian Press)

In Toronto, which has significantly fewer polling stations than in previous years, many stood outside in long queues before casting their ballots. At the core of the city, a line wrapped around an entire city block as people waited to vote at SpadinaFort York. Going inside, however, many told CBC News that the process went smoothly.

In Montreal, an accident caused several minor injuries, a police spokesman said, the former woman lost control of her vehicle and hit people near a polling station on West Island in Montreal. Caroline Chvrefils could not provide more details about the driver or the condition of the victims.

Liberals hold the upper hand, but conservatives win in Atlantic Canada

In Canada’s Atlantic, the Liberals maintained their large lead in the region, but the Conservatives seized the seats, securing positives to be lifted for both sides.

The Liberals fell by three seats, out of 26, with votes still counting.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was elected in Durham, but his party could not penetrate elsewhere in the GTA. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

The Conservatives led in nine out of four.

In Nova Scotia, the liberal treatment of moderate living fishing, which saw violence AND vandalism the blast in the southwestern part of the province last year seems to have cost the party the first cabinet minister. Bernadette Jordan, who was Minister of Fisheries by riding the South Shore-St. Margarets, lost by Conservative Rick Perkins.

In Newfoundland, CBC News is predicting that five liberal candidates will be re-elected so far, marking the first seats won by each party in the 2021 federal election.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spent part of his childhood in St. John. Now, he hopes his party can win at least one seat in the city. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

CBC News is predicting that all four trips to PEI will be held by the Liberals.

And in New Brunswick, the Liberals were projected to win five trips and the Conservatives three.

The Greens and the NDP have been shut down so far.