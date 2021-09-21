



The results are coming from all over Quebec, but some close races remain in the province. The CBC News decision table is projecting a liberal minority government and a number of liberal rulers in the province have won their seats. This includes Franois-Philippe Champagne in Saint-MauriceChamplain, who held the post of Minister of Innovation in Disintegration, Marc Miller inVille-MarieLe Sud-Ouestle-des-Surs, who was Minister of Indigenous Services, and Paplo Rodriguez in Honor-Mercier and Peter Schiefkein Vaudreuil-Soulanges west of Montreal. Another Quebec incumbent, NDP candidate Alexandre Boulerice, held this ride at the RosemontLa-Petite-Patrie in Montreal. Boulericehas held the seat for the last three elections, since the so-called orange wave in 2011. Some races in Quebec are so closed that the counting of ballots can last overnight, and some polling stations had long lineups of voters who were allowed to vote after the closing time of 9:30 p.m. The federal agency had warned Canadians the lowest number of polling stations nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several other clashes erupted between the Qubcois bloc and the Liberalsare on the south coast of Montreal, including LongueuilSaint-Hubert and LongueuilCharles-LeMoyne. Possible country changes, new MPs Another is in Chteauguay-Lacolle, where new Bloc candidate Patrick O’Hara holds a weak attack against liberal actress Brenda Shanahan. There was also a stalemate between the Conservatives, Liberals and the inTrois-Rivires Bloc, with Conservative mayor and candidate Yves Lvesquequeading at this point. The ride was previously held by Bloc MP Louise Charbonneau, who did not run again in this election and was replaced by newcomer Ren Villemure. Results for Trois-Rivires and other extremely tight races may not be available until postal ballots are counted. This is expected to start around noon on Tuesday. The NDP could also win a seat in the province, with former MP from 2011 to 2019 Ruth Ellen Brosseau showing a slight lead over current Berthier-Maskinonga bloc chairman Yves Perron. Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada and a former Conservative MP, lost in his Beauce riding for the second time in a row since the party was formed in 2018. There were long formations in some polls in Quebec as the polls officially closed at 9:30 pm Voters in line by then were told they would still be able to cast their ballots. (Presented by Marie Connolly) A polling station in Montreal was the site of a serious accident, with several people injured after a woman lost control of her vehicle in the parking lot of SunshineAcademy, located on Sunshine Road in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Montreal police spokesman, Const. Caroline Chvrefil said the incident was accidental and the injuries are minor. How to look You can follow the results when they appear CBC results page, which also features a live broadcast of CBC News television coverage. Scroll down to select your province and riding for local results.

