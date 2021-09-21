The spread of COVID -19 causes the temporary closure of the elementary school in Quebec – Montreal





An elementary school in Quebec east of Montreal has closed after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, officials said Monday. Coeur-Immacul School in Sherbrooke, Que. has sent more than 700 students home for at least two days as many students tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The school service center responsible for the region reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including one teacher. Donald Landry, a center official, said in an interview with The Canadian Press the decision to close the entire school came after public health authorities recommended it as a way to prevent further transmission. “Essentially, it allows parents to test their children and reduce the risk of spreading,” Landry said. “Many of us hoped to have a case-free return to class, but obviously with the Delta variant, we have cases.” The story goes down the ad Landry said a decision on whether to keep the school closed for longer would depend on how many new COVID-19 cases were identified on Tuesday. Read more: Quebec extends rapid COVID-19 testing to primary schools Dr Melissa Gnreux, a public health official from the Estrie region, said the cases were observed in 13 different classrooms and involved a teacher and student from kindergarten to sixth grade. Genereux said the cases could be related to students spending more time in common areas this year, such as the cafeteria and the lack of bubbles in the classroom. “We have a mix that facilitated the spread,” she said. Education Minister Jean-Franois Roberge announced when the school year began that students would not be confined to class bubbles and those in high school would be able to attend school full time. Read more: COVID-19: Quebec delays return of civil servants to duty The province reported 679 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and an additional death attributed to the virus. Health authorities said hospitalization increased by three to 280, while the number of intensive care patients increased by five to 92. The story goes down the ad The Department of Health said of the last infections reported, 457 were among people who were either unvaccinated or had only received the first dose within the past two weeks. The province administered 8,489 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. According to the provincial public health institute, about 88.9 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over have received at least one dose, while 84.4% are considered adequately vaccinated. See the link » <br />

