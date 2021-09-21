Elections in Canada 2021: Trudeau Liberals to Reform Minority Government





OTTAWA Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’s political gamble failed to pay off on Monday when Canadian voters reinstated him, but denied him the extended power bloc he had sought in Parliament. Unofficial election results on Monday showed that while he would remain as prime minister, he would again be the head of a minority government. In August, with his high marks, Mr. Trudeau called early elections, calling voters to the polls two years before it should. The goal, he said, was to get a strong mandate for his Liberal Party to lead the nation from pandemic and into recovery. But many Canadians doubted that his real ambitions were merely political opportunism and that he was trying to regain the parliamentary majority that the Liberals had until they lost seats in the 2019 election.

Whatever his motive, it did not work. With some votes still cast or uncounted, the preliminary results were a close repeat of the previous vote. The Liberal Party won 156 seats Monday less than it did in 2019 while its main rival, the Conservative Party, won 121 seats, the same as before. If you lost the 2019 election, do not worry, we just did a repeat for you, said Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta. Results of Mr. Trudeau in a familiar situation. To pass a law, he will have to once again draw members of the opposition to his side. And, at least in theory, his strong control of power leaves his government vulnerable to overthrow by Parliament. In his victory speech early Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau acknowledged the unpopularity of his call for early elections. You no longer want us to talk about politics or elections; you want us to focus on the work we have to do for you, he told a partisan crowd at a hotel in downtown Montreal. You just want to get back to the things you love, not worry about this pandemic, or about elections.

Calling for early elections, Trudeau had argued that, like his predecessors after World War II, he needed a strong mandate from voters to defeat the coronavirus and rebuild the national economy, badly damaged by the pandemic. But the announcement was not well received by many Canadians. The alarm that the government was holding elections when it should not, even though the Delta variant was straining hospitals in some areas, never went down for many voters during the 36-day campaign. And Mr. Trudeaus’s opponents were quick to characterize his move as a reckless seizure of power. Erin OToole, the Conservative leader, went so far as to call her non-Canadian. In the end, Mr. Not only did Trudeau fail to secure a majority in Parliament, according to unofficial results, he may also have abused the goodwill he had gained as he led his nation through the coronavirus crisis. I wonder if the Liberals, in their minds, are saying: They killed, why did we do it, why did we call it? Kimberly Speers, a professor of political science at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, said during the last week of the campaign. Now, she said, it is unclear how long any liberal minority government will be able to hold together and what all this means for the party leader. How long will Trudeau last? Mrs. Speers asked herself.

Kur z. Trudeau first ran as Liberal leader in 2015, few political experts thought he could pull it off. He started that campaign in third place, behind the incumbent Conservatives and the center-left New Democratic Party.

He won by appearing as a new voice in politics with a different approach and different ideas to go with it But that new young politician was a bit to be seen this time. Mr Trudeau, 49, offered voters less of a vision for the future than a warning, sometimes explicitly: A return to Conservative government under Mr OToole, he said, would erase the achievements of his governments in a number of areas. among them weapons of control, gender equality, climate change, child care, poverty reduction and, above all, fighting the pandemic and vaccinating Canadians. Mr OToole will not make sure the passenger sitting next to you and your children on a train or plane is vaccinated, he said at a campaign rally in Surrey, British Columbia, last week. This is the moment for true leadership. Mr. OToole does not lead he misleads.

But in Mr. OToole, the prime minister was running against a different opponent from the conservative leaders he had encountered in the previous two campaigns. I’m a young leader with a new style, said Mr OToole, who took over the party a little over a year ago, said at the start of the campaign. There are five parties but two elections. Conservatives of Canada or more of the same.

A former Air Force helicopter sailor and corporate lawyer from Ontario, Mr. OToole, seeking to expand the Conservatives’ appeal, created a 160-page campaign platform that essentially turned parties into many once-central positions, such as tax opposition. of carbon.

After sentencing Mr. Trudeau for raising large deficits at the expense of the pandemic, Mr. OToole released a plan that provided for similar budget shortfalls. He even overturned a major campaign promise to repeal Mr Trudeaus’s ban on 1,500 models of assault rifles when it became clear that it alienated voters who were not the Conservatives’ main supporters. Mr OToole, however, maintained his opposition to compulsory vaccination and vaccine passports. Mr OToole also repeatedly attacked Mr Trudeaus’s personal integrity, citing, as the Conservatives have repeated in Parliament, some low points in the careers of prime ministers. The Federal Ethics Commissioner found that Mr. Trudeau broke ethics laws when he and his staff pressured his justice minister, an indigenous woman, in 2018 to offer a major Canadian engineering firm a deal that allowed her to avoid a criminal conviction for accusations of corruption. Last year a charity with close ties to the Trudeau family was awarded a contract without an offer to administer a Covid-19 financial aid plan for students. The group withdrew, the program was canceled and Mr Trudeau was cleared of conflict of interest allegationswith And while Mr. Trudeau defends racial diversity and justice, it emerged during the 2019 vote that he had worn a black or brown face at least three times in the past. Every Canadian has met a Justin Trudeau in his privileged life, rightly and always looking for the number 1, Mr. OToole said during the campaign. Hell says everything to be elected, despite the damage it does to our country.

Mr Trudeau returned the criticism, saying Mr. OTooles to abandon conservative policies and change his platform in the middle of the campaign showed he was the one who meant or promised something to voters. As many voters clapped their elbows and posed for selfies with Mr. Trudeau at campaign stops, his campaign was often troubled by unruly crowds protesting against mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports. An event was canceled for security reasons and Mr. Trudeau was hit with gravel in another. Mr. Trudeau had a strong political challenger on the left nationwide with Jagmeet Singh of the New Democrats. Mr. Singh, a lawyer and former provincial lawmaker from Ontario, consistently had the highest ratings of approval from all leaders before and during the campaign. Mr Trudeau is likely to rely on the New Democrats as his primary source of support in Parliament. But despite winning three seats, the total of 27 young Democrats is a long way from staying in power. In his victory speech, Trudeau evoked his sunny 2015 remarks, but in a very different context. You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to take Canada through this pandemic in the brightest days to come, he said of the applause. My friends, this is exactly what we are about to do.

