International
50 sick in Ireland from contaminated drinking water; officials objected
More than 50 people are sick in Ireland after a failure at a treatment plant caused polluted water to leak to the public.
The Health and Service Executive (HSE) is investigating an explosion in the town of Goreyin North Wexford. Fifty-two incident-related illnesses have been reported, including cases of E. coli producing Shiga toxin (STEC), with a number of hospital admissions.
At the Gorey Water Treatment Plant in County Wexford, there was a power outage and a chlorine pump failure that resulted in water being removed from the plant and entering the public supply without the proper level of disinfection for five days starting Aug. 19. . This incident was not reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the HSE until 26 August.
Authorities said the delay in reporting prevented a timely assessment of the risk of impact on drinking water quality and the time to allow measures that could have protected public health.
The EPA conducted two audits at the Gorey Water Treatment Plant on September 7th and 16th to investigate the incident and identify what remedial action needed to be taken.
Public apology
Niall Gleeson, Managing Director at Irish Water, said all measures will be taken to ensure there will be no recurrence of drinking water issues.
Irish Water also continues to consult with the HSE on outbreaks in Gorey and with the Wexford County Council on a work program at the water treatment plant. We would like to apologize to customers for the delay in communicating the incident and the water treatment plant that failed to meet the proper level of disinfection, he said.
The EPA also identified a problem at another site in Ballymore Eustice. This is the largest water treatment plant in the country, serving 877,000 customers in Dublin’s largest area.
The plant produced unsafe drinking water for up to 10 hours on 20 and 21 August due to the loss of the Cryptosporidium treatment barrier consisting of inadequate disinfection. This incident was not reported by Irish Water to the EPA or HSE until 1 September.
Audit findings
The EPA visited the Ballymore Eustace site on 9 September. The agency said investigations at the plants revealed the major failure of managerial oversight, operational control and response by the Irish Water Authority and local authorities in their respective roles to provide safe and secure drinking water. Other unreported incidents were also detected by EPA inspectors during both audits.
Delays in reporting meant that there was no opportunity to issue boiling water notices to consumers, which would have helped protect public health until plant issues were resolved.
Both plants have now returned to normal operation since the incidents, and the water is safe to drink, according to the EPA.
Laura Burke, EPA Director-General, said that protecting public health is of paramount importance when securing drinking water supplies.
It is unacceptable that delays in notifying the EPA and the HSE meant that approximately 900,000 consumers were unaware of the risks they faced and were unable to protect themselves. Immediate action must be taken by Irish Water and local authorities to ensure these failures do not recur, she said.
Eamon Gallen, general manager at Irish Water, said: In both of these incidents Irish Water and our partners in local authorities did not meet the standards we set. In both cases, Irish Water’s late announcement of issues related to the plant disinfection process potentially puts public health at risk.
(To subscribe to a free subscription to Food Safety News,Click here.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2021/09/50-sick-in-ireland-by-contaminated-drinking-water-officials-chided/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]