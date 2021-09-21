50 sick in Ireland from contaminated drinking water; officials objected

More than 50 people are sick in Ireland after a failure at a treatment plant caused polluted water to leak to the public.

The Health and Service Executive (HSE) is investigating an explosion in the town of Goreyin North Wexford. Fifty-two incident-related illnesses have been reported, including cases of E. coli producing Shiga toxin (STEC), with a number of hospital admissions.

At the Gorey Water Treatment Plant in County Wexford, there was a power outage and a chlorine pump failure that resulted in water being removed from the plant and entering the public supply without the proper level of disinfection for five days starting Aug. 19. . This incident was not reported to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the HSE until 26 August.

Authorities said the delay in reporting prevented a timely assessment of the risk of impact on drinking water quality and the time to allow measures that could have protected public health.

The EPA conducted two audits at the Gorey Water Treatment Plant on September 7th and 16th to investigate the incident and identify what remedial action needed to be taken.

Public apology

Niall Gleeson, Managing Director at Irish Water, said all measures will be taken to ensure there will be no recurrence of drinking water issues.

Irish Water also continues to consult with the HSE on outbreaks in Gorey and with the Wexford County Council on a work program at the water treatment plant. We would like to apologize to customers for the delay in communicating the incident and the water treatment plant that failed to meet the proper level of disinfection, he said.

The EPA also identified a problem at another site in Ballymore Eustice. This is the largest water treatment plant in the country, serving 877,000 customers in Dublin’s largest area.

The plant produced unsafe drinking water for up to 10 hours on 20 and 21 August due to the loss of the Cryptosporidium treatment barrier consisting of inadequate disinfection. This incident was not reported by Irish Water to the EPA or HSE until 1 September.

Audit findings

The EPA visited the Ballymore Eustace site on 9 September. The agency said investigations at the plants revealed the major failure of managerial oversight, operational control and response by the Irish Water Authority and local authorities in their respective roles to provide safe and secure drinking water. Other unreported incidents were also detected by EPA inspectors during both audits.

Delays in reporting meant that there was no opportunity to issue boiling water notices to consumers, which would have helped protect public health until plant issues were resolved.

Both plants have now returned to normal operation since the incidents, and the water is safe to drink, according to the EPA.

Laura Burke, EPA Director-General, said that protecting public health is of paramount importance when securing drinking water supplies.

It is unacceptable that delays in notifying the EPA and the HSE meant that approximately 900,000 consumers were unaware of the risks they faced and were unable to protect themselves. Immediate action must be taken by Irish Water and local authorities to ensure these failures do not recur, she said.

Eamon Gallen, general manager at Irish Water, said: In both of these incidents Irish Water and our partners in local authorities did not meet the standards we set. In both cases, Irish Water’s late announcement of issues related to the plant disinfection process potentially puts public health at risk.

(To subscribe to a free subscription to Food Safety News,Click here.)