The touching visit to Lebanon reveals an elasticity that is being pushed to its borders

As my half-empty flight landed in Beirut recently, I took a deep breath as I was about to embark on a journey that probably should have been canceled weeks ago.

My fellow travelers were almost exclusively Lebanese immigrants visiting family members suffering from what is probably one of the worst economic crises in the world since the mid-1800s. As a result, the local currency has lost 90 percent of its value, plunging close to half of the once middle-class population into poverty.

Electricity and fuel have recently become extremely scarce and large areas of the city are still devastated by the harbor explosion on August 4, 2020, which was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and is suspected to have been the result of great negligence by the authorities. Add to the mix that Lebanon has not had a government for more than a year, and it is no wonder the country is now called “Libanzuela”.

What struck me for the first time in Beirut was the real darkness. Most buildings receive only a few hours of electricity a day, and we often passed through dark tunnels and streetless streets. I have been warned on many occasions not to eat milk or meat, as constant power outages cause food spoilage. The lights were even turned off at the headquarters of the national electricity company.

Most gas stations are not operating, forcing Lebanese to park their cars overnight in a line outside some of the gas stations that operate, and only returning in the morning in time for the gas station to open. It was not uncommon for the locals I spoke to, including soldiers and nurses, to spend an entire working day in their car lining up for gas, but only after the pumps were finished. Fuel outlets are guarded by the military, which forces them to sell their fuel, rather than collecting it for resale on the black market. I saw soldiers armed with machine guns waiting for potentially violent quarrels between troubled drivers at the pump.

It is hard to imagine a future in a country where within a year’s one person’s monthly income has dropped from $ 1,000 to $ 100. my group on a $ 63 helicopter tour, a new initiative to raise new dollars for the military.

Most Lebanese I met expressed a desire to move to Europe, Canada or Australia, but not once was the US mentioned. When I asked a young taxi driver from Beirut why he did not want to go to the US, he said without any irony, “It’s very unstable there.”

Experiencing Hezbollah-controlled territory in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, brought me back to my travels in Iran. The cities we passed were alcohol-free, Hezbollah yellow and black Shiite flags waving in the wind, and posters of Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini adorned the city squares.

Hezbollah has been designated a terrorist organization by Canada since 2002, and our visit to the movement museum began with a 15-minute propaganda film narrated by its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. We were then addressed by an English-speaking Hezbollah member in various art installations featuring captured Israeli tanks entangled in spider webs, an artistic homage to Nasrallah’s famous saying, “This Israel, and I promise, is the most more fragile than a spider’s web. “

Despite the misery of the day, Beirut still maintains its reputation as the home of the best nightlife in the Arab world. Seeing DJs playing international hits and lovers dancing at tables in fashion bars, you almost forgot you were in a place that was torn to pieces. Despite the despair of their daily existence, Beirutis seem to have successfully shared their harsh daily reality when they go out on the town. Lebanese have a lot to worry about on a daily basis and celebrate in crowded nightclubs like 2019.

This was my first trip abroad since the pandemic, and boy, I felt like I was jumping to the deep end. I returned to Canada heartbroken by what is happening to the Lebanese people, deeply moved by their hospitality despite the circumstances and grateful for winning the birth lottery.