Australian Submarines: France continues to oppose the United States













The transatlantic diplomatic crisis hits the great reunification of multilateralism at the UN: France once again expressed its dissatisfaction against the US government, on Monday, through the voice of Jean-Yves Le Drian. Just before, Joe Biden arrived in New York for his first United Nations General Assembly, which would be the occasion to present America’s “return” as a credible partner with his abusive allies over four years of Donald Trump’s tenure. A long-awaited meeting, all the more so after virtually last year. “Breaking the trust between the allies”

But his message has been mixed since his announcement on Sept. 15 of a security pact with Australia and the United Kingdom to oppose Beijing, nicknamed AUKUS. This new partnership set fire to the transatlantic dust because it became the backbone of the French, who lost a major contract for submarines ordered by CanberraWith Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Minister of Foreign Affairs denounced, as it has done for several days but this time on American soil, a brutal decision, a lack of consultation and a breach of trust between allies. This is similar to “the reflexes of an era we hoped we would have ended,” he struck, in a clear new allusion to the Trump era. European support

France, who recalled his ambassadors to Washington and Canberra in an unprecedented gesture, do not get angry and let it be known. And she was able to rejoice in New York for the support of EU leaders, quite silent until then. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, considered “unacceptable” the way France was “treated”, in an interview on the American channel CNN. European Council President Charles Michel also denounced a “lack of loyalty From the United States and called for strengthening the “EU capacity for action” on the international stage. It is a thunderstorm globally, praised by Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilms, who calls on Europe to be more vocal in transatlantic relations. Seemingly wanting to clear the ground on the eve of a week of comprehensive talks in New York, the White House announced on Monday the reopening of its borders to travelers vaccinated against Covid-19, a repeated request by European allies. If the decision was made for health reasons, the solution found is also the fruit of diplomacy, a senior US official said, suggesting the timing was not unrelated to the transatlantic crisis. London and Washington had already tried over the weekend to boost their French ally. Our love for France is unwavering, said Briton Boris Johnson on the plane that took him to New York. A call between Macron and Biden “in the coming days”

In the face of demands for “clarification” from Paris and Brussels, President Biden is “impatient” to discuss the “way forward” over the phone with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who has given up going to New York, a senior official said. American, confirming that the Democratic leader had requested such an interview. “We understand the French position” even if “we do not share it,” he added. This eagerly awaited call will happen “in the coming days,” said only Jean-Yves Le Drian, slipping that he, in turn, had not “planned a meeting” with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goodwordnews.com/australian-submarines-france-still-up-against-the-united-states-international-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos