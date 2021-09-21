13 Manitoba mayors hold seats, 1 very close to calling, CBC projects

This year’s federal election is set to be more of a remake than a continuation of the 2019 race, as the Liberals and Young Democrats have taken over mostly Winnipeg and most rural raids have again taken on blue, according to CBC forecasts.

CBC News is predicting that 13 candidates have won re-election in Manitoba’s 14 polls, with three going to the NDP, four going to the Liberals and six going to the Conservatives.

The CBC is predicting that Justin Trudeau Liberals will return to power with another minority government.

Liberal Prime Minister Jim Carr, who won his third consecutive election at the Winnipeg South Center against Conservative Joyce Bateman, said he did not think the result would affect Trudeau’s ability to stand as a liberal leader and prime minister.

“I think he will have full confidence,” Carr told Trudeau. “Being able to go back and win re-election from a very, very difficult time and a tough campaign is a tribute to him and his ability to campaign.”

Conservative Presidents James Bezan (Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman), Candice Bergen (Portage-Lisgar), Ted Falk (Provencher), Dan Mazier (Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa), Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St Paul) and Larry Maguire (Brandon -Souris) all won re-election in their own elections, predicted CBC News.

In addition to Carr, the liberal winners predicted were: Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North), Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South) and Dan Vandal (Saint Boniface-Saint Vital).

Leah Gazan at its campaign headquarters in Winnipeg on Monday night. The CBC is designing the current NDP to retain its seat at the Winnipeg Center. (Justin Fraser / CBC)

NDP chairmen Leah Gazan (Winnipeg Center) and Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona) were scheduled to retain their seats in Winnipeg. Lead NND Niki Ashtonagain managed to keep up with the Tories rural tendency to resume riding the Churchill-Keewatinook Aski in the north.

“We ran a strong, positive campaign and I feel very privileged to serve a community I adore once again,” Gazan said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

LOOK | NDP’s Daniel Blaikie thanks voters:

The mayor of Manitoba thanks the voters despite the technology issues Daniel Blaikie, chairman of the Democratic Party in Winnipeg’s Elmwood-Transcona, did not let audio issues stop him from thanking voters for his re-election. He wrote a message on paper and then held it during his celebration via a video call. He was among several candidates who chose video calling instead of personal celebrations because of the pandemic. 0:48

By midnight, only theCharleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingleyriding in western Winnipeg remained too close to call. With 159 of the 170 polls reported, current Conservative Marty Morantz held a 348-vote lead over Liberal Doug Eyolfson.

“We do not know how this race ended, but we know this is a good night for Canadians,” Eyolfson told supporters shortly after 11 p.m.

Morantzsaid all predicted it would be a close race, noting that thousands of postal ballots will not be counted until Tuesday.

“There are many more votes to be counted, after which I will be happy to comment further,” he said in a statement Monday night.

In Brandon-Souris, although he said the return of the Liberals to power was not the result he hoped for, Maguire said he was happy to spend a few weeks on the streets and meet with his constituents.

“I still want to represent Brandon-Souris and do a good job here, and so I’m very excited about the fact that we have an opportunity to do that here.”

Different view, similar result

The pandemic election comes two years after the last federal election. The vote this time looked a little different than usual.

Voters in several polls earlier in the day reported a quick and easy voting experience. However, this was not the case everywhere.

LOOK | Vandal of the Liberals why the federal elections were called:

Liberal candidate Dan Vandal on why federal elections were called Liberal candidate Dan Vandal says this year’s election was an important opportunity for Canadians to weigh in on key issues. 0:43

Approximately 20 minutes after voting closed in Manitoba at 8:30 p.m., a line of voters was still rolling around the Fort Garry Curling Club in Winnipeg’sSaint Boniface-Saint Vital riding.

Elections Canada was forced to find several non-traditional polling stations this year including Winnipeg’s Ikea store and the Assiniboine Downs racetrack as schools were off the table due to the prospect of voters crossing the streets with unvaccinated children.

Greetings at polling station doors provided hand sanitizers and reminded voters to put on their masks before entering.

Supporters of Kevin Lamoureux, the Liberal leader in North Riding, had to be fully vaccinated to enter his campaign headquarters for the evening.

Charleswood-St. Liberal candidate James-Assiniboia-Headingley Doug Eyolfson is being hailed by supporters Monday night after federal election polls put him in a close race with current Conservative Marty Morantz. An Eyolfson campaign official says the mail count on the ballots will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. (James Turner / CBC)

A record number of Manitobansgot votes outside election day: turnout in the preliminary polls, open September 10-13, increased by 57 percent during 2019, according to the Canadian Election.

The number of Manitobans who voted by postal ballots was also increasing.

In 2019, about 55,000 Canadians chose to post on their ballots, most of whom lived outside of Canada. Only about 5,000 mail sets went to the people who voted by their riding that year.

Voters were still in line at the Fort Garry Curling Club, at Winnipeg’s Saint Boniface-Saint Vital Ride, 20 minutes after the closing time of the poll at 8:30 p.m. CT. One man said he had waited 30 minutes in a row. (James Turner / CBC)

This year, more than 38,000 people in Manitoba alone requested ballot boxes by mail, according to the Canadian Election. Nearly 80 percent of those kits went to people living on horseback.

Because they have to go through verifications, including ensuring that those who voted by mail did not vote in person on election day, the Canadian Election says hundreds of thousands of postal ballots will not be counted until Tuesday.