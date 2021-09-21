Elections in Canada report disruptions at some polling stations

EDMONTON – Monday’s federal election saw a difficult start with some voters unable to find their polling stations, an issue further exacerbated by a technical issue with an application on the Election Canadas website.

Those who tried to access the Ean Canadas Voter Information Service page, which allows voters to find their polling station by entering their code and postal address, were greeted with an error message early Monday.

“We were unable to locate your polling station. Please call the officer’s office for assistance, read the message, according to dozens of social media user reports.

Although service to the app was restored in the middle of the afternoon and an apology was released on the Canadian Election Twitter account, confusion among voters continued, with the Canadian Election sending dozens of tweets from voters unable to find the polling stations listed on the card of their voter registration Me

Please note that we are experiencing technical difficulties with the Voter Information Service application on our website.

Please check your voter information card or call us at 1-800-463-6868 to find your designated polling station. Canada Elections (@ElectionsCan_E) September 20, 2021

According to Canadian Election spokeswoman Diane Benson, polling stations may change once the poll is confirmed for logistical reasons such as availability. If there is time, Elections Canada will send a “replacement” voter information card with the updated location.

Very rarely, we lose a location at the last minute, or even on election day We manage to find a place as close as possible and try to have an information officer on site, directing people to the place re, Benson said regarding reports of those unable to find their polling station.

We have told people to make sure they check their voting card before going out, or entering their postcode on the website, just to make sure they are getting to the right place before leave the house. Today, the volume was too high for this service and there were some service outages that were quickly fixed.

In addition to longer queues and longer than usual queues at polling stations, some of which have been attributed to ongoing COVID-19 measures, the Canadian election also reported a handful of polling station disruptions across the country.

While most polling stations opened on time and without incident, Elections in Canada says the issues were reported in several locations in Ontario and Western Canada, resulting in some polling stations opening late or having to be relocated. They include a polling station on boarding in Brantford-Brant, southwest of Toronto, which had to be relocated following an indigenous-led protest.

Poll workers did not show up for two polls in Ontario riding in Kenora, near the border with Manitoba, delaying voting. Two polling stations in the First Nations Communities in Alberta riding in the Grand Prairie-Mackenzie were also opened late due to staff not being able to enter the enclosed buildings. The polls have been open ever since.

According to the Canadian press, special arrangements were also made with the approval of local campaigns for several polling stations in the Toronto areas of Eglinton-Lawrence and University-Rosedale to manage the flow of voters while respecting security measures in the country.

Meanwhile, on the King-Vaughan trip, northwest of Toronto, voters faced a wait of more than two hours as of Monday evening.

Edmonton police also responded to a break at a polling station where a man and woman refused to wear a mask inside a local public school while trying to vote. Police said the man allegedly had a medical exemption and cooperated when asked to leave.

Elections Canada previously warned that the pandemic could lead to longer voter turnout compared to previous elections thanks to public health protocols such as distancing and gathering additional information for the purpose of tracking contacts.

The polling stations themselves are also likely to be further away, as many schools and owners decided not to house crowds of voters during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Elections Canada encouraged voters to wear masks, but required them only in countries where they were mandated by provincial rules. Vaccination certification rules do not apply at polling stations in any province where they currently exist.

Despite pleas from some social media users, Benson says there is not much chance the poll hours will be extended. Instead, whoever is in line at the close of voting will be processed and allowed to vote.

With files from The Canadian Press