Biden addressed world leaders at the UN General Assembly





Biden’s appearance at the assembly in New York comes as he continues to deal with a range of foreign policy crises, including the French crackdown on a recent deal to give Australia a nuclear-powered submarine, the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and a damaged American drone. attack in Kabul that killed Afghan civilians.

Biden’s speech, which will come in the morning session, “will focus on the proposal that we close the chapter on 20 years of war and open a chapter of intensive diplomacy by gathering allies and partners and institutions to deal with with the key challenges of the time, “said a senior administration official.

“The president will essentially convey the message that the end of the war in Afghanistan closed the war-focused chapter and opened a chapter focused on deliberate, effective and intensive American diplomacy,” the official added.

The official listed Covid-19, climate change, emerging technologies, trade and economy, clean infrastructure investments and counterterrorism as areas to which the President intends to direct the world’s attention – a perspective made easier by ending conflicts. extended military.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki also said Monday that Biden, in his remarks, “will present the case why the next decade will determine our future, not just for the United States, but for the global community.” he will speak – and this will be a central part of his remarks – about the importance of restoring our alliances in recent years. ” Psaki suggested that part of the speech would go deeper into how the US will refocus its global priorities, telling reporters that Biden “will talk about his goal of turning our focus and resources into priorities in regions of the world that are more consequences “. Pressed on how the President would restore credibility on the national stage as he continues to deal with a number of foreign policy crises, Psaki asserted that “criticism of a decision is different from criticism of credibility in the leadership of the United States in general. “ “We are committed to those alliances, and that always requires work – from every president, from every global leader – and his commitment is to make sure we are directing our energy, our resources and our efforts into the biggest challenges we face. we are facing the world, “she said. According to the senior administration official, Biden will also stress “strong competition with the great powers, but not a new cold war” – a broad description of his approach to China, but he will also underline that the US is not seeking conflict with China. “President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocs. He believes in strong, intense, principled competition that does not escalate into conflict,” the official said. As has been the tradition, the United States, represented by Biden, will be the second nation to speak in the general assembly hall on Tuesday morning. Biden will follow Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is challenging rules requiring a Covid-19 vaccine to be in the assembly hall. After Biden arrived in New York City for UNGA on Monday afternoon, he met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On Tuesday he will meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Then in Washington, Biden is scheduled to attend bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. On Wednesday, he will convene a Covid-19 virtual summit at the UNGA borders, and on Friday he will host the first ever personal meeting with the Quad collective at the White House — a group made up of Japan, Australia, India and the United States. United.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/21/politics/biden-unga-speech/index.html

