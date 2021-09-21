After four months of international collaboration between academics, business, civil society and citizens across the globe, The COP26 project The future we want, unveiled today (Tuesday, September 21), shines hope for a zero achievable, beneficial, resilient, and desirable global future for nations around the world.

Bridging the gap between scientific evidence and citizen penetration through a series of virtual workshops, this global project commissioned by the COP Presidency in the UK brought together young people, indigenous and rural communities, civil society, business and industry from six regions of the world , using world-class research and evidence to predict their priorities, hopes and aspirations for their future.

Including communities from the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Brazil, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and India, this leading science and innovation program COP26 explored different perspectives and solutions to the daily impacts of climate change, such as the production of electricity, agriculture, waste and water management, building design, reforestation and ocean conservation.

The global group of citizens explored the range of zero solutions and resilience that exist around the world, and recognized how achieving this future would bring broad opportunities and benefits, such as creating new jobs, improving health, and quality of our lives, and ensuring sustainable food and water supplies.

The appointed president of COP26, Alok Sharma said:

Science is clear, we must act now to put the world on the path to zero emissions if we are to limit global warming and keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. This means that all countries, businesses and individuals have an important role to play.

These Net Zero world visions, published today ahead of COP26, describe how a transition to a climate-sustainable future can act as a real opportunity to create new green jobs, build sustainable economies and to increase the health and quality of life for millions of people.

These visions, which will be screened at COP26, will highlight achievable and desirable solutions to climate change and celebrate international cooperation and science and innovation, ensuring that these are at the heart of the COP26 November negotiations.

Paul Monks, Chief Scientific Advisor in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Champion of the Futures We Want project said:

Science and innovation are powerful tools we must use to inform ambitious climate action as we work toward a desirable global zero future. International cooperation between academics and governments is essential in achieving a fair transition to a climate-sustainable future, and understanding the perspectives of citizens, including indigenous communities and youth, will guide us on a realistic and achievable path towards a future with ample opportunities and benefits. with

Hannah Routh, a climate change and sustainability partner at Deloitte who helped lead the project, said:

This project brought together civil society, academia, business and government to create compelling visions for a zero-net, climate-resistant future. This collaborative approach is essential if these visions are to become a reality in the coming years.

On the eve of COP26 and beyond, we hope that other policy-makers, negotiators and decision-makers can use these visions to inspire and catalyze climate action.

Emily Shuckburgh, director of Cambridge Zero and chair of projects for the International Committee of Experts, said:

COP26 can be the beginning of building a new, positive future if there are enough ambitions. Partners and collaborators from around the world helped us put citizens and evidence at the heart of information policy.

Together, we visualized a range of potentially desirable futures by identifying many of the challenges and solutions that need to be addressed to achieve a zero-carbon, equitable, and mutually beneficial global future.

Colin Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Europe, AECOM said:

Bringing together academia, industry and local citizens, Futures We Want provides a valuable insight into how people can become more involved with climate action. Efforts to tackle climate change will have limited success without the involvement of local citizens; utilizing local knowledge will be key to achieving a resilient, zero-zero future. AECOM is proud to have been part of this extraordinary collaboration that is helping regions anticipate their mitigation, adaptation and resilient future.

Jonathan Shanahan, director of sustainability campaigns at Radley Yeldar said:

This projects the forces stemming from its people-centered, localized responses to our common global crisis. Urgent regional influences were faced with local institutions, technologies and culture. This created stunning creative energy.

By elevating these responses to a global frame of reference, we begin to see how regional mentalities and strengths can intertwine a network of complementary solutions with positive cumulative impact on a planetary scale.

Dr Linda Nkatha Gichuyia, member of the Kenyan Committee of Experts said:

The Want the Future project provides an updated inventory of the latest scientific evidence and a summary of actions by state and non-state actors on climate action. The way it has blended the particular cultures of Science, Politics and Human service illustrates how achieving Net-Zero sustainability and climate is achievable worldwide. These visions co-created ahead of the COP26 conference in November provide invaluable insights into decision-making and actionable approaches to deliver ambitious, forward-looking, and comprehensive commitments to a Net-Zero, climate-resistant future.

For example, the vision of the Arabian Peninsula for a resilient, zero-sum future welcomes the development of green deserts, improved water safety, seawater greenhouses and the production of solar thermal energy. Brazil’s vision shows the need for innovative businesses that exploit and celebrate the biodiversity of the Amazons, and agroecological practices that increase yields and make crops more resilient to the climate.

India Vision utilizes the country’s best assets to supply its homes with solar energy and use nature-based solutions, such as wetland waste systems, to supply communities with clean water, while Jamaica envisions implementing key natural protection from hurricanes and floods through restored reefs and mangrove coastal swamps to protect its citizens and the environment.

The vision of the United Kingdom makes the most of its resources as a coastal nation, defending its role as part of a zero-sum global community that trades with and learns from other nations, always with a focus on sustainable business. Kenyas vision sees solar drip irrigation systems, greater use of indigenous crops and health systems that can cope with climate change and remain accessible to all.

As holders of this year’s G7 and COP26 Presidencies, today’s departure is based on the promise of governments to lead both the United Kingdom and the nations of the world in supporting a just, global transition to a climate-sustainable, zero-zero future that creates greener jobs, cleaner air and increased prosperity, without harming the planet. and intensifying the impacts of climate change.

With just two months until the COP26 conference in Glasgow The COP Presidency is committed to working together with the nations of the world to build greener, ensure a net global zero and keep 1.5 degrees within reach.