Coup attempt in Sudan has failed, state media report | sudan





A coup attempt in Sudan has failed, state media have reported, as the country faces a fragile transition since the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Senior military and government sources said on Tuesday the attempt involved a group of officers who were immediately suspended after failing to take control of the state media building. There has been a failed coup attempt, people have to face it, state television said, without giving further details. Taher Abuhaja, a senior member of Sudan’s governing body, said an attempt to seize power had been thwarted. Another member, Mohamed al-Fekki, said: “Everything is under control and the revolution is victorious.” Traffic seems to be flowing smoothly in the center of Khartoum, including around the army headquarters, where protesters staged a sit-in protest that eventually led to the overthrow of Bashir in a coup in the palace. However, security forces closed the main bridge over the Nile that connects Khartoum with its twin city, Omdurman. Sudan is governed by a transitional government composed of civilian and military representatives. It was installed after the overthrow of Bashirs in April 2019 and is tasked with overseeing a return to full civilian rule. The power-sharing deal in August 2019 originally envisioned the formation of a legislative assembly during a three-year transition, but that period was restored when Sudan signed a peace deal with an alliance of rebel groups last October. More than two years later, the country remains ravaged by chronic economic problems inherited from the Bashir regime, as well as deep divisions among the various factions leading the transition. The promised legislative assembly has not yet materialized. The government led by Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has pledged to repair the country’s shattered economy and make peace with rebel groups fighting the Bashir regime. In recent months, his government has implemented a series of tough economic policies to qualify for debt relief from the International Monetary Fund. The steps, which included cutting subsidies and a managed currency movement, were seen by many Sudanese as too harsh. Sporadic protests have erupted against IMF-backed changes and rising cost of living, as well as delays in bringing justice to the families of those killed under Bashir. On Monday, demonstrators blocked major roads as well as the country’s main shopping mall, Port Sudan, to protest the peace deal signed with rebel groups last year.

