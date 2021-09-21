International
Liberals overthrow St. John’s East, trail to the Bays-Central-Notre Dame Coast
Liberals have taken a seat in Newfoundland and Labrador as they crawl to the Bays-Central-Notre Dame Coast Fortress.
Liberal candidate Joanne Thompson defeated New Democratic Party candidate Mary Shortall with 43.7 percent of the vote at the time of publication, at 34.7 percent of Shortall, with all but one of the two polls reported.
“Change is possible, we can move forward together, we can work in partnerships and there is so much we can do when we sit at the table and say we will work together,” she said in a speech thanking the volunteers and supporters. “
Thompson also defeated Conservative candidate Glenn Etchegary and Canadian People’s Party candidate Dana Metcalfe.
Shortall, however, did not accept the election Monday evening.
“We do not know and probably will not know until tomorrow morning,” she said in a speech to supporters.
East St. John’s is the only trip to Newfoundland and Labrador in which a driver did not run. The other six trips to the province all had Liberals on duty.
Shortall, the former president of the Labor Federation in Newfoundland and Labrador, replaced the outgoing Jack Harris as the New Democratic Party candidate.
During the halt to the St. John’s campaign in early September, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh discussed his ties to Atlantic Canada and his friendship with Harris.
Harris retired after a long political career that began with a breakthrough in the 1987. Election. In 2019, Harris won the back seat.
The Liberals wanted to repeat the success of 2015 in St. Louis. John’s East with Thompson, former CEO of Gathering Place in St. Louis. John’s. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freelandboth campaigned with Thompson in Newfoundland.
Before the election was called in late July, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole visited the rider to campaign with Etchegary.
The Conservatives could win in the NL for the first time since 2011
As of Tuesday morning, there were still no winners announced on boarding the Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame.
At the time of publication, Conservative candidate Clifford Smallm maintained a 569-vote lead over Liberal President Scott Scott, who has won every federal election since 2004, with 99.6 percent of the polls he reported.
In an interview with CBC News on election night before the result was called Small he said he believed his support for the mining industry, rotating workers and the elderly would be key to Simms’s departure.
“We had a positive message. A growth message for us for our trip here,” he said. “I think the electorate thought our party would be the best solution to boost the mining industry.”
By Tuesday morning, with the result still unfinished, Small said he believed his progress would remain, and thanked Simms, saying the Liberals were a “very clean, respectful and honest campaign”.
He said the economy was the main issue he heard from voters during the campaign.
“In their eyes, it was a negative change in 2015. And they know we can make a positive change in the future.”
