Sudanese leaders say they thwarted a military coup attempt





NAIROBI, Kenya Sudanese authorities said they thwarted a military coup attempt on Tuesday, the latest sign of instability in an African country struggling with continuing economic hardship under a fragile transitional government. Sudanese state television said the soldiers had tried to take control of a state media building in the town of Omdurman, across the Nile from the capital, Khartoum, but they resisted and were arrested. There has been a failed coup attempt, state media said. The possibility of another coup has haunted Sudan’s transitional government since 2019 when the country’s old dictator, Omar Hassan al-Bashir, was overthrown in a military takeover sparked by widespread popular protests. Although disgruntled officers loyal to Mr. Bashir have created several plots since 2019, all have been broken down before they were realized. Tuesday was the first time an attempt to capture him had been poured into the streets, said Amjad Farid, a former deputy chief of staff to Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok. Recent events underscored the urgent need to bring the Sudanese army under full civilian control, he added.

There will be no stability without civilian oversight of the entire state apparatus, including the military and intelligence agencies, said Mr. Farid. A genuine reform process must begin now. The failed coup was the latest drama in an increasingly troubled part of the world. Ethiopia is embroiled in a brutal civil war in its northern Tigray region; Somalia has been torn apart by the power struggle between its president and prime minister, and Eritrea’s international isolation has deepened with US economic sanctions. imposed last month, against the chief of the country’s army. Sudanese Information Minister Hamza Baloul said the conspirators were led by Bashir loyalists, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported. The Sovereignty Council, a body of civilian and military leaders overseeing the transition to democracy in Sudan, said in a statement that the situation was under control. But the events were a reminder of the deep political rifts that threaten that transition. Some military officers are unhappy with plans to send Mr Bashir, the currently ousted dictator to prison in Khartoum, to stand trial at The International Criminal Court in The Hague. He faces charges including genocide and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict in Sudan in the western region of Darfur in the 2000s.

The Sovereignty Council, which is chaired by Army Chief Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, did not specify how the coup attempt failed or whether it involved any violence. Two officials with the Forces for Freedom and Change, a coalition of civilian and political groups that led the uprising against Mr. Bashir in 2019, said the coup attempt was led by the military commander in charge of the Omdurman region. It started around 3am when officers tried, but apparently failed, to read a statement on the state radio station. It was not immediately clear what the statement meant. By noon, traffic was reported to be passing normally in central Khartoum, although the army had closed the main bridge connecting Khartoum with Omdurman. Authorities said they would begin questioning those suspected of insurgency, which could number in the dozens. There is little relief in the face of the continuing economic hardship that has plagued Sudan’s spark for ousting Mr Bashirs in 2019 undermining public confidence in Mr Hamdoks’s government. Some Sudanese also worry that the military is not really ready to share power. In November, the army chief of staff is expected to hand over the leadership of the Sovereignty Council to Mr Hamdok in a largely ceremonial post, but one that means full civilian control of Sudan for the first time in decades. Last year Mr. Hamdok survived an assassination attempt when gunshots hit his caravan while traveling to work in Khartoum.

Although the United States lifted decades of economic sanctions against Sudan last year in exchange for its government recognizing Israel, high inflation and rising unemployment have fueled popular discontent. The difficult economic changes required by the International Monetary Fund to curb inflation, which is rising to more than 300 percent a year, and to help the country qualify for new loans, have contributed to the sense of concern.

