Dduring the darkest days of Donald Trumps presidency, Angela Merkel seemed like the last adult on the world stage. With the United States led by an extremist, the UK in chaos, India moving towards autocracy and increasingly repressive Russia and China, the German chancellor was widely hailed as the leader of the free world.

Now that Merkel will resign from the post she has held for the last 16 years when she took office, her international peers were George W. Bush, Tony Blair, Jacques Chirac and Silvio Berlusconiher. The heroic image is worrying international observers of what may come later. Will Germany Trumpify After Retiring? And will the role of countries as defenders of democracy on the international stage become a thing of the past?

These questions lie in the wrong environments. Although Merkel deserves praise for being a steadfast and humane leader, she was never the ultimate defense between politeness and barbarism; even after she leaves office, Germany is likely to be ruled by a moderate. Although Merkel really cares about democratic values ​​and human rights, she did very little to defend them while in office; under its successor, Germany is likely to continue to combine high-minded conversations with a lack of follow-up and a disturbing willingness to enter into rotten agreements with autocrats.

Merkel’s departure from office feels like a historic cesarean. But both for good and for the sick, her place will change a little after she is gone.

Ssocial scientists want to use statistical modeling to think about the probability of a given outcome: How often does something happen if you set some basic parameters in a simplified model of the world and use it over and over again? If anyone had done so to predict the likelihood that Merkel would ever become chancellor of Germany, the answer, at best, would be one in a million.

The Protestant woman Merkel from Communist East Germany was a triple foreigner in her party, the Christian Democratic Union, West German, Catholic and Male. Like many German politicians, she lacks the charisma and gift of error, preferring quick and prudent statements, rather than long speeches or ornate rhetorical flights. Even after her mentor, Helmut Kohl, appointed her minister for women and families, he publicly dismissed her as my daughter, or my little girl.

But Merkel’s external status turned to an advantage when a financial scandal engulfed some of the party’s top leaders in the late 1990s and early 2000s. to easily believe that little girl Kohls would not know about the dirty relationships of the old boys who really controlled things. With a determination and composure that surprised her colleagues and served as a first indication of how much everyone underestimated her, Merkel denounced her old mentor and made her elbow towards the top of the party.

After winning a narrow election and reaching a governing majority together, Merkel quickly established her own branding style. With little ambition to set the political agenda, she awaited the great debates of her time until it became clear on which side the wind was blowing. Surprisingly free from an ambition to dominate broadcast waves, she kept her public presence to a minimum. Unusually for a politician who, according to traditional metrics, has dominated her country’s politics for so long, she remained in the background to the extent that voters never had a chance to get sick of it.

All of this helps explain Merkel’s political strengths. Growing up in a dictatorship, she could talk about the importance of freedom and democracy with deep conviction. As a stranger, she had genuine compassion for the disadvantaged. And as an instinctive moderate, she was rarely tempted to play at her conservative party with angry insults to immigrants or refugees.

But some of those same features also help explain Merkel’s political weaknesses. Discreet by her words, she was an admirable leader. Measured by her actions, her record is at best unequal. Under her leadership, Germany has failed to meet its three biggest challenges over the past two decades.

The first came after the Great Recession began, when countries in Southern Europe entered a dangerous debt spiral. A decisive leader would have offered them generous help or, otherwise, would have pushed them completely out of the single currency area. Instead, the European Union, under Merkel’s leadership, mingled for a profoundly devastating decade. In the end, the EU avoided the worst-case scenario of a country emerging from the eurozone. But the social price for that apparent success was much higher than necessary, and with structural problems still unresolved, the coming economic downturn could spur a repeat of the same tragedy.

The second big challenge came with the rise of authoritarian populists in large parts of Central Europe. When Viktor Orbn was first elected, the EU could have imposed real sanctions on Hungary to stop the countries’s backwardness towards autocracy. Instead, Merkel opposed meaningful steps to hold Orbn accountable and allowed his party to remain a member of the Christian Democrat faction in the European Parliament. Now Hungary is no longer a free country and other far-right leaders have imitated the Orbns model. As a result, autocrats are able to defend each other by vetoing any sanctions that Brussels may seek to impose on them. Institutionally incapable of restraining new dictators in the middle, the EU is no longer a club of democracies.

The third major challenge came when the civil war in Syria prompted millions to seek refuge in Europe. Merkel’s words of welcome and her initial refusal to close the border with Germany won her admirers all over the world. But she was never a principled defender of an unrestricted right to asylum that the international media celebrated. Her decision to keep the border open had so much to do with her reluctance to trademark and the country’s bureaucratic dysfunction, as she did with an unwavering commitment to human rights. And although Merkel continued to refuse to say that she would eventually stem the tide of rejection that greatly contributed to the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany as a permanent device in countries’ policies it actually did what it could to t ‘keep them out. Thanks to a series of agreements with autocrats such as the Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany subcontracted the dirty work of making its borders impenetrable, so although it continues to officially accept refugees, most of them are now unable to reach the country. .

Tthere are three candidates competing to succeed Angela Merkel and, with election day fast approaching, the race between them remains open.

On paper, there are big differences between the three. Armin Laschet, a mild-mannered Catholic from Rheinland, is a member of Merkel’s Christian Democrats. Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, in soft words, leads his historical rivals from the Social Democratic Party. And Annalena Baerbock, a young lawmaker from Hannover, heads the Green Party, which was formed as a countercultural movement in the 1980s.

But despite the obvious differences in their ages, their biographies, and their ideological origins, all three are effectively positioning themselves as forces of continuity. All three are social liberals without waking up. All three believe in a strong welfare state, but promise to be fiscally responsible. All three defend NATO and regard the United States as a close ally, but are unwilling to spend enough money on the German military to make the country a serious global player.

The result is an election campaign that has been both turbulent and surprisingly boring. Although voters have little idea who the next chancellor will be, or what kind of coalition government they will form together, most seem to agree that there will not be much change anyway.

For now, it looks like the Social Democratic Party, whose election results have deteriorated in recent decades and whose death has been predicted countless times, could emerge at the top. From the start of the campaign, politician Scholza who sticks to the tradition of Bill Clinton center-left but has the charisma of Mitch McConnellbet in the idea that voters would warm up to his quiet competence. As Laschet and Baerbock move from unimplemented error to unforced error, this widely ridiculed strategy is somewhat being realizedwith

At the start of the campaign, polls predicted that the Social Democratic Party would end up a distant third behind the Greens and Christian Democrats. Now he has gone ahead of both. And although PredictIt, an online betting platform, gave Scholz a one in 20 chance to replace Merkel in early August, he has since become the odds favorite.

Tthat good news in relation to these German elections is that it will not change the country much. Whether the next chancellor is Annalena Baerbock, Armin Laschet or Olaf Scholz, Germany, for the foreseeable future, will remain a stable and tolerant democracy. None of the three has the character or desire to imitate the authoritarian populists who have been on the rise in so many countries in recent years. Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative for Germany, which received a record share of the vote four years ago, is likely to lose support this time around.

The bad news for this German election is the same: It will not change the country much. Under Merkel, Germany has been less of a beacon of democracy or human rights than most international observers believed. The country deepened its economic ties with China, went ahead with a gas pipeline that was important to the Kremlin, empowered new autocrats in Poland and Hungary, and reached immoral deals with dictators in Turkey and elsewhere. The same hypocrisy is likely to characterize Germany’s foreign policy once Merkel has left.

Those who care about democracy and human rights have little reason to worry about Germany. But they also do not have much reason to invest high hopes in its leaders, past, present or future.