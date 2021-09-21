Dozens of endangered penguins were found dead by bee stings





More than 60 endangered African penguins were found dead, all with multiple bee stings and no other external damage, according to officials in a coastal town in South Africa where birds migrate regularly. Sixty-three dead African penguins were found Friday at Boulders Penguin Colony, in Simons Town, about 25 miles south of Cape Town, in the southwest of the country. All the penguins had numerous bee stings and many dead bees were found at the site where the birds had died, according to a statement from the South African National Parks. Preliminary investigations therefore suggest that the penguins died because they were bitten by a flock of honey bees on the Cape. No external physical damage was observed in any of the dead penguins, the statement said. Penguins migrate to the area every year. Bees found near dead birds are native to the area, usually coexist with wildlife and do not bite unless provoked, according to Dr. Alison Kock, a marine biologist in the South African National Parks.

We have never had a problem like this before, she said. The penguins were bitten around the eyes and if so, areas not covered by feathers, Dr Kock said. The feathers on the penguins’ bodies are densely packed and it is unlikely that bee stings could have penetrated these feathers, Dr Kock said in an email. On the other hand, the skin around the eyes and rolls have no feathers and bites can penetrate those areas. Tests are underway to determine if a toxin or disease was a factor in the penguins’ death, park officials said. Until now, officials believe the bee nest was disturbed, causing a mass of bees to leave the nest, flood, and they became defensive and aggressive, Dr. said. Kock. Unfortunately the bees encountered a group of penguins on their flight path. African penguins are an endangered species with a population of only 41,700 adults, as of 2020, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Specieswith The birds live mainly in the coastal areas of Namibia and South Africa, according to the African Wildlife Foundation, and can reach up to 28 inches in height and 11 kilograms in weight. they get ashore to multiply, to shed old feathers, and to rest.

Two oil spills, in 1994 and 2000, killed an estimated 30,000 penguins, according to the foundation. The bird population has been falling because overfishing has reduced their food source, according to Oceana, a conservation group. But penguins are gaining wider recognition. The migration of African penguins to the city of Simons was recently featured in a Netflix documentary, Penguin Town, narrated by actor Patton Oswalt. Some penguins can be emperors, says Mr. Oswalt. In this country, they are gods.

