Opinion | How can Biden help Lebanon break its vicious political cycle

None of this is surprising. But what is surprising is that Hezbollah’s iron control over Lebanese politics and economy is beginning to loosen, which gives the Biden administration a chance to change an approach that has long failed. Although country leaders remain under scrutiny, Hezbollah no longer enjoys the support it once had among Shiites. In particular, many businessmen are more interested in work than in Hezbollah resistance battles, as today’s youth grew up long after the Lebanese civil war and the ensuing period of Syrian domination that helped bring Hezbollah to power.

Lebanese policy has unfortunately not changed much over the last decade or two, nor has the American Games book on addressing countries’ intermittent crises. Now, however, the Biden administration has an opportunity to take advantage of Hezbollah’s weakness and strengthen the viable political alternative to group rule that Washington has long hoped for. By shifting its traditional focus on Lebanon’s failed institutions and instead investing in business leaders, activists and youth who are increasingly frustrated with Hezbollah, the US can empower a new generation of Lebanese Shiites. who actually want change and can finally have the power to do it

Since its inception, Hezbollah has portrayed itself in front of other Shiites as protectors and security guards. Its popular support was based on three pillars: the provision of social services, resistance to the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, and the creation of a common Shiite identity. Today, Hezbollah’s social services network has shrunk due to financial problems caused in part by US sanctions. The idea of ​​resistance has lost its power since Hezbollah intervened in the Syrian war to protect Bashar al-Assad. And Shiite identity no longer connects Lebanese with Hezbollah, as the community has begun to feel more isolated from the region.

In 2019, Lebanese from all sects took to the streets to protest against corruption and economic hardship. Since then, Hezbollah’s political alternatives within the Shiite community have become stronger. Emerging groups are beginning to voice significant opposition to Hezbollah: business networks, students who took part in protests (which Hezbollah opposed, in some cases with physical violence), prominent social media activists, and young professionals without memory. post-civil war years that brought Hezbollah to the political threshold. The main concerns of these groups are economic and social rather than political or ideological.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s parallel economy is collapsing. US sanctions on Iran have hampered the flow of money from Iran to Hezbollah, and groups involved in regional military operations, mainly in Syria, have further drained its coffers. This has affected its ability to provide social services, assistance and non-military employment opportunities.

There are also signs of a rift between Hezbollah and its traditional supporters. The group is increasingly in conflict with the Amal Movement, a political party that has long been allied with Hezbollah. Other allies have been sanctioned by the United States and have lost popularity, especially as the 2019 protests drew attention to their corruption. According to a survey earlier this year, Hezbollah ‘s main Christian ally, the Free Patriotic Movement, has the support of only 15 per cent of Lebanese Christians. Within the ranks of Hezbollah, financial difficulties are widening the gap between military and non-military members. Hezbollah is still paying its military personnel in dollars, while the rest receive their payments in the Lebanese pound, which has lost about 90 percent of its value.

In light of this weakness, new groups are emerging that could be critical to breaking Lebanon’s vicious cycle.

Shiites, who make up more than 30 percent of Lebanon’s population, are the most important constituency for building an anti-Hezbollah coalition because they make up the bulk of the group’s support. Other Lebanese groups, particularly Sunnis, Christians and Druze, are likely to support a strong Shiite alternative to Hezbollah, in part because they increasingly share a frustration with the countries’ corrupt policies.

I have interviewed many Shiite businessmen in Lebanon, Africa and the Gulf who have expressed willingness to work with the international community and outside Hezbollah orbit to secure jobs and loans. They have provided political and financial support to civil society activists and groups in Shiite cities and towns. Their motivation is to establish roots in their communities, but also to save themselves from sanctions or financial isolation by distancing themselves from Hezbollah. before his murder earlier this year, Shiite political activist and intellectual Lokman Slim was closely involved with this informal grouping of civil society and business leaders.

This enthusiasm suggests a different political path for Lebanon and an opportunity for the United States and the international community to shift their focus. Instead of continuing to work with Lebanese state institutions that are weak, corrupt, and controlled by Hezbollah, the US should divert its focus to investing in this informal but increasingly influential group. The ultimate goal would be a more structured civil society organization that enjoyed strong relations with the US, Europe and international institutions and focused on creating economic opportunities, empowering new political voices and providing a meaningful alternative to Hezbollah. for frustrated Lebanese Shiites.

The group should include business leaders, civil society representatives, members of the Lebanese diaspora, activists and other influential Shiites. Donor countries including the United States and international institutions such as the World Bank and the IMF can work with the Lebanese business community to structure, develop, fund and manage the organization. The critical thing is that this would happen outside the spheres of Lebanese state institutions and political parties.

To avoid possible pitfalls of working outside the official structures of government, international involvement will be critical. The international community should focus on investing in basic services such as health and education, expanding economic opportunities outside Hezbollah, and protecting journalists and activists. This can be done by supporting private sector initiatives, grassroots organizations working to provide services to smaller communities, and independent media organizations.

Creating economic opportunities is especially important today, as the Lebanese private sector has collapsed and the middle class has largely disappeared. Hezbollah has become the largest employer with the best access to hard currency. Many traditional Hezbollah Shiite employment bases face a choice between supporting Hezbollah or starvation.

This does not mean that the US should stop its long-standing policies to provide assistance to the Lebanese Army, especially given the growing security concerns and humanitarian aid. However, the US may reorient those traditional aid channels to fit its new focus on civil society rather than formal institutions. Aid to the military needs to be structured to ensure that pro-Hezbollah elements within the army do not benefit from elements allegedly targeted by Lebanese activists. The US can make the protection of activists a condition of continued military assistance. Furthermore, humanitarian aid should only go through civil society organizations, not politically affiliated NGOs. The United States has in recent years attempted to target aid to organizations and charities associated with Lebanon’s powerful political elites, instead of grassroots organizations. Meanwhile, help for some anti-Hezbollah civil society initiatives have diminished since the United States began nuclear negotiations with Iran.

In parallel, the US may continue to sanction corrupt political leaders. sanctions as it is through the Magnitsky Act are a powerful tool to curb corruption when they are part of a broader policy and the sentences against Hezbollah allies have already hit the group hard. Finally, if sanctions on Iran are lifted as part of a new nuclear deal, robust mechanisms must be put in place to limit Hezbollah’s access to hard currency by its sponsors in Tehran.

Both Hezbollah and Iran have long realized something the United States and its European allies do not have: soft power. While the West helped Lebanon in the old-fashioned way by supporting the political opposition, providing security assistance to the military, and funding development programs, Iran was funding the Shiite business community, media organizations, education, and non-traditional initiatives such as training for cyber security, musicians and a pro-Iran youth group called the Mahdi Scouts. Hezbollah, with Iranian support, created an alternative state and a parallel economy that provided services and jobs. Now, as Hezbollah weakens, the United States can use a similar soft power approach to help Lebanese gain access to the economic opportunities they want and weaken Hezbollah in the process.

Waiting for Hezbollah and the Lebanese political class to change has been wasted time again. But Lebanon itself is changing. Washington has an opportunity to take advantage of these changes by investing in civil society groups that are already emerging as a viable alternative to Hezbollah. The people of Lebanon are ready and the opportunity is ripe.