KEWR / Newark Liberty International it is other, The other international airport serving the New York metropolitan area – the busiest airport system in the US – along with KJFK / New York JFK AND KLGA / Rojawith

While JFK Airport is the largest, Newark is actually the busiest in terms of number of flights. Alsoshtë is also the 6th busiest airport in the US in terms of international traffic, and the 15th busiest overall in the country.

So what is happening now?

The track worksWith And a general redevelopment program which includes a plan to replace Terminal A, which will be fully completed by 2022. You can read about it here.

But it is runway rehabilitation we are more interested because it includes runway 04R / 22LWith Pista it was last improved in 2012 so this is long overdue, especially considering that it serves 47 percent of the airport traffic load.

Of course, there is a Notam to warn everyone about closing.

Does anyone remember Flight AC 759?

Air Canada Flight 759 is the one who, in 2017, very near had a very bad accident in KSFO / San Francisco. from very near, we mean avoided it by less than about 14 feetWith This was the reported distance between the bottom of the Air Canada aircraft and the tail of a Phillippine Airlines A340 sitting in Taxiway C.

One of the possible causes cited by the NTSB was the pilots confusing the C route with the 28R track because they had bypassed the 28L runway closure in the Notam report.

So let’s take a look at the Notams you will see for KEWR / Newark if you act there today.

We downloaded a report directly from the FAA Notam website, and it’s here if you want to check it out.

This may differ greatly from what you would get in your flight plan package, we have not included any filters and the layout is a little less user friendly. It is possible that your flight planning department / system / whatever you use presents this in a clearer way, but it is also possible that it does not.

We pointed this out from a member whose exact words were“Talk about weed loss – it’s just madness.”

So what is the concern?

Well, yes 5 pages, with108 Notame in total and hidden on page 4 isBrand 07/045

That is why we mentioned the FSKO incident.

The appearance of the Newarks runway looks like this –

The layout of the San Fran track is this –

And while the appearance of the KSFKs, with track C on the outside of runway 28R led to a more likely visual error, mixing this Notami within a swamp of over 100 others means it may be missing, especially from an operator who is unfamiliar with the airport.

Brand 07/045

Notam advises that track 04R / 22L be closed from July 6, 2021 to October 1, 2021.

There is, if your filter includes it, also a construction plan.

What about the other 107 notes?

Nothing can replace flight planners and pilots who carefully read Notam packages. However, facing 108 Notam for an airport (especially if you are not familiar with it) can be scary.

So here is a summary of what you need to be careful about, (as of September 15, 2021).

In the air:

Rwy 11 has PAPI but no VASI. E slip visual slope indicators should not be used as they do not coincide with the ILS of the RNA sliding paths

as they do not coincide with the ILS of the RNA sliding paths There are many VORs which have been permanently removed from the service, but many of the arrivals and some of the missed approaches require them. Unless you have a suitable one GPS RNAV equipped system then you will not be able to be able to fly some direct arrivals and departures at the airport, or ILS or VOR DME approaches to runway 11

but many of the arrivals and some of the missed approaches require them. Unless you have a suitable one then you will not be able to be able to fly some direct arrivals and departures at the airport, or ILS or VOR DME approaches to runway 11 ILS and LOC / DME procedures for 04L are not available

you can not surround to runway 29 or 11 at night. The RNAV view for 29 is also unavailable

to runway 29 or 11 The RNAV view for 29 is also unavailable There are many cranes in the area. Some up to 150

in the area. Some up to 150 Accesses for 04R / 22L are not available probably because the track is closed

Track 04R / 22L is closed

On the ground:

Many of the land signs have faded, so be careful when taxing.

The center line signs for 29/11 are also in fairly poor condition. Indeed, many exit lanes and other runway signs for other runways have also faded

And many signs are missing or missing lights, or are non-standard. So a general caution when you are on taxi roads.

Any other announcement to know?

There is a long list of Letter to the Airlines published for Newark. If you have not been there before, or have seen these, then they are worth reading because they provide useful information about operations for the airport and the general NY area.

LTA-EWR-47 highlights procedures for appealing AND exit deviation. So in plain English, entry and exit.If you have just arrived then call the ground control with your entry into the ramp as soon as you have passed 04L / 22R. If you are leaving, then notify the ground control which diversion exit you want when requesting your taxi permit.

LTA-EWR-44 talks about the big Hotspot at the end of 22R / 04L. Many GA flights make mistakes here. You will be told about the PAPA taxi, pass runway 11, then turn left onto SULU and keep short runway 04L. The curve is narrow and the short hold is right there, so don’t go too far!

And others

LTA 51 is warning operators about invisible areas — basically where ATC does not see you, so be very careful of other traffic.

LTA 45 says get ready for takeoff when you clean up, do not rush to the track.

LTA 46 deals with helicopter departures.

LTA 48 is your LAHSO information.

LTA 49 warns that ATC can release multiple crossings on the runway using various taxi lanes. Beware of other traffic, but it is not a race!

LTA 50 deals with lining up and waiting for permits overnight.

LTA 52 is about simultaneous runoff interruptions for 4Rand 29 achievements – and the fact that ATC is allowed to do so.

LAT 53 are your distances available for intersection departures.

LAT N90-67 warns you to check your ascents and descents in NY congested airspace.

The LAT N90-73 is really busy and aircraft are often used in and out of Class B airspace. This lists airspace hotspots for traffic in the areas around any major airport.

Anything else to share?

The planes are reporting that it has been given to them Visual Stadiums when you depart from the North. One to see if you are unfamiliar, especially if you are unfamiliar with visual approaches and you are expecting a pleasant direct ILS of some kind.

We only have one Airport Spy review for KEWR / Newark and yet it is a challenging airport in a challenging region where we know a lot of people have flown. So here is our call for your operational suggestions and advice!

If you are familiar with KEWR / Newark then please share those gotchas or you need to know the leaders – and we will share them for everyone in the group. You can submit an Airport Spy report here: ops.group/blog/spyreport

